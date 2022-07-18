Popular pizza outlet to open second restaurant in Ipswich

Chistopher Sharman, CEO of Dough&Co and Cllr David Ellesmere, leader of Ipswich Borough Council, standing outside the premises for Dough&Co in the Corn Exchange. - Credit: Ipswich Borough Council

A popular pizza chain restaurant is set to get its second premises in Ipswich, with the help of the council.

Pizza chain DOUGH&Co are set to open another restaurant in the Corn Exchange, after Ipswich Borough Council signed them up to a new lease.

The restaurant will open in the former Little Waitrose unit in the historic town hall and Corn Exchange complex.

It is proposed that this new branch will offer outdoor seating to create a dining area at the top of Princes Street, opposite the successful outdoor seating area of The Botanist.

Woodfired pizza restaurant chain Dough & Co is new to Cardinal Park. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

This will be DOUGH&Co's second Ipswich restaurant, following the success of their Cardinal Park outlet which opened last summer.

Christopher Sharman, CEO of DOUGH&Co, said: "We are incredibly excited to open our second restaurant in Ipswich. The Corn Exchange building is a beautiful building in an area that is being regenerated very well by the Ipswich Borough Council.

"This restaurant will be very different to our branch in Cardinal Park, with the cocktail and fresh food offerings creating a multiple restaurant concept in one place.

"This restaurant will mark a significant step in our expansion as an independent company as our 18th site and we are very happy to serve the people of Ipswich and thank them for their support."

Chris Sharman, owner of Dough & Co. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Cllr David Ellesmere, leader of Ipswich Borough Council, said: "It's great that DOUGH&Co will be opening their second Ipswich outlet in one of our properties in the centre of town.

"After the success of their branch in Cardinal Park, I look forward to this new restaurant complimenting 'The Botanist' which is in the old Post Office, as well as the other new uses we're bringing to the town centre such as moving the registry office into the town hall."

The pizza outlet will be opening soon on the Corn Exchange, with an exact date to be announced in due course.