easyHotel rooms soar to £117.99 a night for Ed Sheeran gigs

PUBLISHED: 19:05 17 January 2019

Ed Sheeran's gigs in Ipswich next summer are certainly going to be one of the biggest events ever in Ipswich and hotel prices are soaring. Picture: PA IMAGES

Ed Sheeran's gigs in Ipswich next summer are certainly going to be one of the biggest events ever in Ipswich and hotel prices are soaring. Picture: PA IMAGES

PA Wire/PA Images

A new ‘budget’ hotel has increased its prices to seven-times the standard rate ahead of the Suffolk stars headline shows this summer.

easyHotel in Ipswich town centre the new 'super budget' hotel. Picture: RACHEL EDGEeasyHotel in Ipswich town centre the new 'super budget' hotel. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Sheeran is set to perform four homecoming shows in Ipswich, where he used to busk on the streets before his success turned him into an international singing sensation.

The bank holiday weekend in August 2019 will see thousands visit the town to see the Suffolk star perform and there has been a surge in demand for overnight accommodation, leading to inflated prices for hotel rooms and Air BnB properties.

Fans may have been hoping for a cheap night at the new easyHotel, which opens on Friday, January 18, but rooms have now been released and there are no bargain basement deals available.

The hotel has already sold out on Saturday, August 24 – the most popular of Sheeran’s homecoming gigs at Chantry Park.

Rooms on Friday, August 23 and Sunday, August 25 are available to book for £117.99, seven-times more expensive than the previous and following weekends.

Prices for rooms on the day of Sheeran’s final show, on Monday, August 26 are currently only £42.99 but are expected to increase.

A number of Ipswich hotels are sold out for the entire weekend.

Hotel Prices across the town have risen at the Novotel and Best Western hotels. amongst others.

Rooms at the Holiday Inn Ipswich, which is one of the closest hotels to the park where Sheeran will be performing, are already completely sold out.

