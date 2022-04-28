News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star

Town port's new multi-million pound electric cranes 'among first in country'

Author Picture Icon

Sarah Chambers

Published: 9:25 AM April 28, 2022
Updated: 9:45 AM April 28, 2022
New Mantsinen electric cranes at ABP's Port of Ipswich.

Two new Mantsinen electric cranes arriving at ABP's Port of Ipswich. - Credit: Stephen Waller

Two multi-million pound electric cranes have arrived at the Port of Ipswich as part of a plan to lower the site's greenhouse gas emissions.

The mains-electric hydraulic cranes are among the first of their kind in the UK, said port owner Associated British Ports (ABP).

ABP said its sustainability drive has resulted in a 36% fall in greenhouse gas emissions by the company since 2014.

The Mantsinen model 95ER cranes have been adapted to their job at the port, and it is estimated they will also save up to 5,275 tonnes of CO2 over their lifetime. They can be powered by solar energy generated at the port, which is already home to 4,000 solar rooftop arrays. It has also invested in an on-site sub-station to future-proof its sustainable portside operations so that it can accommodate up to four electric cranes.

ABP joined forces with  provider Cooper Specialised Handling on the project at the port, which handles more than 2m tonnes of cargo each year and is the UK’s top grain export port.

Divisional port manager Paul Ager said: “ABP is really committed to reducing the Greenhouse Gas emissions arising from port activity. This £4 million investment at the port is the latest development in ABP’s carbon reduction goals tailored to its operations.    

"The transition to electric machines will not only improve ABP’s cargo handling service to its customers but will also feed into ABP’s wider policy to reduce CO2 emissions all the way down to zero”.

