High five! Ipswich beauty salon's haul at UK awards

Victoria Burrows and Anita Lord with the five British Hair & Beauty Awards certificates at Escape Beauty Rooms. Picture: DAVID VINCENT Archant

A former professional dancer and college lecturer who changed careers to open a beauty salon in Ipswich is celebrating a five-star win - with a clutch of prizes at a national awards ceremony.

Owner Anita Lord of Escape Beauty Rooms with her three gold British Hair & Beauty Awards certificates. Picture: DAVID VINCENT Owner Anita Lord of Escape Beauty Rooms with her three gold British Hair & Beauty Awards certificates. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Anita Lord was an entertainer who danced around the world, performing in shows with the rich and famous, before going on to work as a college lecturer.

But in 2016 the mum-of-four decided to change direction by launching Escape Beauty Rooms in Crown and Anchor Mews, Ipswich.

"I was looking for a new challenge and to do something for myself," she said.

"I had worked at Suffolk New College as a lecturer, in beauty, anatomy and physiology for eight to nine years.

"I had been a dancer before and when the last of my boys started school I wanted to do something different."

Her Escape Beauty Rooms have now won five prizes at the British Hair and Beauty Awards.

She won two bronze certificates for Top Rated Salon of the Year and Excellence in Customer Service, as well as three golds for Best New Business 2019. Lash Specialist of the Year and Beauty Salon of the Year.

"It was absolutely amazing to get five awards," she said. "I am really pleased."

She credited her awards to her loyal customers with their reviews and feedback.

"My clients are the heart of the business and I owe so much to them, who spread the word and only have kind words to say about their experiences here," she said.

The ethos of the salon is that clients can escape their busy lives for a few minutes to have a treatment, at an affordable cost.

The salon started by offering treatments, from gel nails and pedicures, to massage and facials, micro blading and semi-permanent make-up.

Now it is established, she is developing a training school as well.

"One of the attractions of this building was the space," she said.

"We have a range of treatment rooms on two floors, and a classroom area and a room for hen parties and other groups."