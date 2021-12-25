News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
New Falcon manager wants pub to be 'a reason to come back into town centre'

Charlotte Moore

Published: 7:00 PM December 25, 2021
The Falcon has been refurbished. General manager Lauren Peck.

Refurbished and ready for customers, the Falcon pub in Ipswich town centre has opened under new management. 

The pub in Falcon Street has once again changed hands, with the owners of the Gardeners Arms taking it as a sister venue - although one with a very different vibe. 

Lauren Peck, general manager of the new-look Falcon, said: "We only got the keys at the start of December, so it's been a quick turnaround, but it's really exciting.

"We want to bring a traditional-style pub to the centre of Ipswich. 

"It's a cozy, warm, welcoming vibe - like a village country pub in the middle of town."

Work to the inside of the pub was prioritised ahead of opening in the second week of December, while plans to heavily invest in the outdoor space should be fully realised by Easter, as the weather warms. 

Lauren, who worked at the Gardeners Arms through her university studies, added: "Since Covid the town has taken a big hit and we'd like to be a reason for people to come back into the centre. 

"We're really excited about offering pre- and post-football food and drinks, plus a restaurant for people to stop before events at the Corn Exchange." 

The first home game after reopening was busy, but the current Covid situation means that footfall is still fairly low. 

But a chef will join the team of staff shortly and the menu has a local focus - all the food suppliers will be based locally, beginning with Procter's. 

Lauren said: "We wanted to support smaller businesses, obviously the pandemic has hit them hard. 

"We're not planning too far ahead with events and things, we're taking things as they come, but food is going to be a big focus, I hope, I think that's what people are looking for. 

"It's a great location and I think we're going to find our feet quickly. 

"It's really exciting to get to come into a place and change it completely. I feel like I get a lot of freedom and want to build a traditional-style venue for the people of Ipswich." 

