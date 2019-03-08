Kesgrave pub to reopen following six figure refurb - but what's new?

A popular Kesgrave pub will boast a huge beer garden and impressive outdoor lighting when it reopens this week, creating five new jobs in the process.

The Farmhouse Hungry Horse in Kesgrave has been closed for the last two weeks while the major revamp takes place - creating an impressive bar and dining area ready for its reopening on Thursday, August 15.

The interior, which was previously quite dated, will soon benefit from contemporary tiling and a modern finish to provide an inviting environment which will be perfect for the community of Kesgrave.

Five new jobs will also be created at the pub in St Isidores Road and its current beer garden will be extended with additional seating and new lighting.

The new look pub will still retain its affordable price and deals with £5 bottles of Mazo wine on Wednesdays, family bundles for £15 all day every day, curry and a drink for £5.50 on Wednesdays and a free starter or dessert on Thursdays.

A number of live music events will also be happening over the coming months - with their first live evening commencing on Sunday, August 25 from 8pm.

Andrew Thompson, general manager at the pub, said: "The Farmhouse Hungry Horse is at the heart of the local community, so we want to provide our guests with even better surroundings to enjoy a great selection of inviting menu options throughout the year.

"We're really excited to get the refurbishment underway, and look forward to welcoming our Kesgrave neighbours to the revamped venue when it officially opens on Thursday, August 15."

The Farmhouse Hungry Horse is owned by Greene King brewery - which was founded in 1799 and is headquartered in Bury St Edmunds.