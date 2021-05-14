News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Felixstowe beach hut goes on sale for record price

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 6:45 PM May 14, 2021   
Felixstowe beach hut

A prestigiously located Felixstowe beach is up for sale - Credit: Diamond Mills

A beach hut in Felixstowe has gone on sale for a record price in the town. 

The hut, known as number 185, is being sold by Felixstowe estate agents Diamond Mills for £65,000.  

Felixstowe beach hut

Inside the beach hut are two cupboards and a bench - Credit: Diamond Mills

It measures 7ft 10in x 7ft and includes two built-in cupboards and a bench. 

As well as this, the beach hut includes its own electricity supply. 

Beach hut 185

Beach hut 185 is up for sale - Credit: Diamond Mills

This supply of electricity, as well as the beach hut's close proximity to the Fludyers Hotel, mean its price is higher than others currently on the market.

Beach hut felixstowe

A Felixstowe beach hut is up for sale - Credit: Diamond Mills

"It's very rare to have electricity," said Charlie Papworth, from Diamond Mills. 

"We don't find it a lot."

Mr Papworth said that prices for beach huts had been rising in recent years, largely driven by the pandemic and the amount of people deciding to holiday at home. 

Asked whether prices were likely to keep going up, Mr Papworth said it was unlikely. 

"I think it's probably hit its peak," said Mr Papworth. 

