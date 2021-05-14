Felixstowe beach hut goes on sale for record price

Published: 6:45 PM May 14, 2021

A beach hut in Felixstowe has gone on sale for a record price in the town.

The hut, known as number 185, is being sold by Felixstowe estate agents Diamond Mills for £65,000.

It measures 7ft 10in x 7ft and includes two built-in cupboards and a bench.

As well as this, the beach hut includes its own electricity supply.

This supply of electricity, as well as the beach hut's close proximity to the Fludyers Hotel, mean its price is higher than others currently on the market.

"It's very rare to have electricity," said Charlie Papworth, from Diamond Mills.

"We don't find it a lot."

Mr Papworth said that prices for beach huts had been rising in recent years, largely driven by the pandemic and the amount of people deciding to holiday at home.

Asked whether prices were likely to keep going up, Mr Papworth said it was unlikely.

"I think it's probably hit its peak," said Mr Papworth.