Could you offer a home to rare breed Suffolk Chocolate cat?

Molly likes to climb her special cat tower. Molly needs to stay with her twin, Milly. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A woman from Felixstowe who helped create one of the country’s rarest breeds of cats is searching for people to carry on the work she has started.

Pamela Sharp-Popple, 68, is the creator of the Suffolk Chocolate breed. These are sleek cats of original Siamese type, with chocolate-coloured coats and distinctive green eyes.

Pamela ensures that her cats have ample space to play outside. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Pamela Sharpe-Popple has been breeding cats for more than 45 years. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Pamela with Chablais, a Suffolk Lilac. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

“In 2000, I bred a Siamese stud with a Tortie Oriental mum,” explained Pamela, who has been breeding cats for over 45 years.

“That resulted in a mixed litter, which contained one Havana Brown. I was star struck to say the least!”

A Havana Brown is a rare kind of Siamese-type cat with brown fur and blue-green eyes.

The Suffolk Chocolate is a variation of this breed, and was officially recognised by the Governing Council of the Cat Fancy in 2014. They achieved Championship status in 2016.

Since then, it has become Pamela’s mission to breed more of these cats.

“This has been an all-consuming hobby,” she said. “I breed my cats to a very high standard, whilst taking good care of them. They have ample space, and each gets eight hours in the garden every day.

“I am sure there can’t be more than two hundred of them around.”

These sleek cats have a brown coat and distinctive green eyes. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Pamela said Chablais is one of her friendliest cats. He is a Suffolk Lilac, a similar breed to the Suffolk Chocolate, a recessive gene has given him a silvery grey coat. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The cats are very friendly and affectionate. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Pamela is hoping that responsible breeders will continue her work breeding the Suffolk Chocolate cats. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

However, due to ill health, Pamela has decided that it is time for her to stop breeding, and is looking to rehome seven cats.

Milly, Molly, Chablais, Timmy, Ida, Julie and Flo are now looking for new homes. According to Pamela, any of them would make a loving addition to somebody’s household.

“They make wonderful companions,” she said. “They are as clever as dogs, if not cleverer. They’re so friendly and affectionate – they’ll be waiting by the door for you to come home.”

Pamela would like people who are serious about either breeding, or offering a home to a cat as a domestic pet, to get in touch.

“I would prefer it for the cats to go to responsible breeders, so the Suffolk Chocolate breed can continue – but it is more important to me that these cats go to good, loving homes.

“This has been a huge part of my life for so long, and I will be sorry to give it up.

“I think my husband is rather looking forward to it, though – he doesn’t really like cats!”

Email Pamela at: pamela.sharp@btinternet.com

One of Pamela's playful cats hiding in its toy tunnel. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Pamela has been breeding cats for over 45 years. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

One of the cats playing in the garden. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown