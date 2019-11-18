Felixstowe logistics business celebrates huge rise in sales

A logistics firm is moving into the fast lane with 30% growth - and a move to new premises.

Transmode, a £10m turnover firm with a vehicle fleet of 70, has moved to a new office site at Orwell House, Ferry Lane, Felixstowe, after seeing sales and profits rise by a third last year.

The firm, which employs 25 staff and celebrates its tenth anniversary this year, has a broad customer base, including major retailers and their distribution centres.

It also deals with internal shipping lines and freight forwarders - moving containers from all main ports in the UK to their inland destination - as well as offering container storage, transshipping, specialised equipped logistics services and consultancy.

It was founded by directors Hussein Ahmed and Mark Fielding in 2009 and now has operations across the UK's major ports including Seaforth, Southampton and London Gateway as well as its home base of Felixstowe.

The office move follows a period of growth at the firm, which uses state-of-the-art satellite technology to ensure customers' shipments are efficiently and safely delivered to their destination.

Mr Ahmed said the firm invested in long-term sustainable relationships so that it could provide a high quality service.

"We would like to take this anniversary as an opportunity to thank every valued customer that we have worked with over the last decade," he said.

"We are also pleased to announce that 2018 was our biggest year yet, with a 30% increase in revenue and profit on the previous year. This recent growth is incredibly motivating and only makes us more excited for the future — here's to the next 10 years."