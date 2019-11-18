E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Felixstowe logistics business celebrates huge rise in sales

PUBLISHED: 07:45 21 November 2019

Felixstowe logistics firm Transmode directors and founders Hussein Ahmed, left, and Mark Fielding Picture: MIKE WILSON/STRATEGIQ

Felixstowe logistics firm Transmode directors and founders Hussein Ahmed, left, and Mark Fielding Picture: MIKE WILSON/STRATEGIQ

Mike Wilson/ StrategiQ

A logistics firm is moving into the fast lane with 30% growth - and a move to new premises.

Felixstowe logistics firm Transmode director Hussein Ahmed Picture: MIKE WILSON/STRATEGIQFelixstowe logistics firm Transmode director Hussein Ahmed Picture: MIKE WILSON/STRATEGIQ

Transmode, a £10m turnover firm with a vehicle fleet of 70, has moved to a new office site at Orwell House, Ferry Lane, Felixstowe, after seeing sales and profits rise by a third last year.

The firm, which employs 25 staff and celebrates its tenth anniversary this year, has a broad customer base, including major retailers and their distribution centres.

MORE - Firm 'stronger' after adopting four-day week, says boss

It also deals with internal shipping lines and freight forwarders - moving containers from all main ports in the UK to their inland destination - as well as offering container storage, transshipping, specialised equipped logistics services and consultancy.

You may also want to watch:

It was founded by directors Hussein Ahmed and Mark Fielding in 2009 and now has operations across the UK's major ports including Seaforth, Southampton and London Gateway as well as its home base of Felixstowe.

The office move follows a period of growth at the firm, which uses state-of-the-art satellite technology to ensure customers' shipments are efficiently and safely delivered to their destination.

Mr Ahmed said the firm invested in long-term sustainable relationships so that it could provide a high quality service.

"We would like to take this anniversary as an opportunity to thank every valued customer that we have worked with over the last decade," he said.

"We are also pleased to announce that 2018 was our biggest year yet, with a 30% increase in revenue and profit on the previous year. This recent growth is incredibly motivating and only makes us more excited for the future — here's to the next 10 years."

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Most read

Discussions under way over future of former Toys R Us site

The former Toys R Us store at Copdock, with graffiti on its wall. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Power goes out in Ipswich for more than an hour

UK Power Networks engineers were called to a blown fuse at a substation, which caused 31 properties to lose power Picture: CONTRIBUTED

M&S underwear thief traced after driving licence found with dumped bras

Marks and Spencer, in Westgate Street, Ipswich Picture: NEIL PERRY

Ipswich Christmas lights switch on less than 24 hours away

The event has been packed since the return of a real 50-foot tree to the Cornhill in 2017 Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Man, 51, accused of sexual offences against children in Suffolk town

Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

Homeless man jailed for assaulting and controlling girlfriend

Jordan Clarke has been sentenced to five and a half years in prison Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Man stabbed in face in attack on Ipswich river path

Police sealed off both ends of the tow path at the bridge in front of the rail station and at Stoke Bridge Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Recruitment firm hit by bad debt goes bust, owing £482k to taxman

Hunterskill Recruitment's former offices in Norwich Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Major road re-opened as police hunt for missing crash victim

An urgent police search is underway for a pedestrian potentially involved in a collision with an Audi Q7 in Candlet Road, Felixstowe, at about 7.15am on November 19 Picture: GOGLE MAPS

Discussions under way over future of former Toys R Us site

The former Toys R Us store at Copdock, with graffiti on its wall. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich dad went on shoplifting spree after losing warehouse job

Ben Forbes was jailed for a total of 20 weeks following a string of shop thefts Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Detective’s plea to help complete profile of tragic murdered Ipswich mum

Family photo of Karen Hales with her daughter, Emily Piture: FAMILY PHOTO

Felixstowe logistics business celebrates huge rise in sales

Felixstowe logistics firm Transmode directors and founders Hussein Ahmed, left, and Mark Fielding Picture: MIKE WILSON/STRATEGIQ

‘It’s ridiculous’ – Patients’ anger as thousands can’t get an NHS dentist

Thousands of people in Suffolk and north Essex can't get an NHS dentist, according to the British Dental Association Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘We are speaking to some exciting riders’... Ipswich Witches team boss on 2020 line-up

Witches team manager Ritchie Hawkins. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 1-0 win at Lincoln in FA Cup

Alan Judge celebrates scoring at Lincoln Picture Pagepix
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists