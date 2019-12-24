'Love Shack' owner to reopen waffle cafe - despite covenant restrictions

The owner of the Love Shack says he will be defying covenants preventing the property being used as an eatery Picture: ALAN BOYLE/EVERYTHING FELIXSTOWE ALAN BOYLE/EVERYTHING FELIXSTOWE

The owner of the controversial Love Shack store in Felixstowe has confirmed he will be closing the shop and re-opening his waffle cafe.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Peter Marjoram, 68, opened the lingerie store in Undercliffe Road West in November after being forced to close his previous business, the Waffle Shack, when it was discovered the deed of covenant for the building prevented it being used as an eatery.

The building had previously housed Winnie's Cafe.

However, leaseholder Mr Marjoram has now revealed plans to reopen the Waffle Shack in the new year despite the ruling.

He said: "We are going to re-open the business next year - people want a Waffle Shack.

"Having a waffle cafe brings a bit more variety to the town and doesn't duplicate anything."

You may also want to watch:

Mr Marjoram opened the adult-themed Love Shack in November as a temporary measure in a bid to maintain his income while a resolution was sought.

It caused quite a stir among the Felixstowe community, with councillor Graham Newman saying a sex shop "has no place in the town".

However, Mr Marjoram denied claims the Love Shack was a sex shop - arguing that it only sold lingerie.

He said: "We had to do something with the property, so we made it the Love Shack."

Eagle-eyed residents in the seaside town have recently seen stock from the store moved to another business in Hamilton Road, prompting speculation that the Love Shack was to close.

Mr Marjoram confirmed the news, and said he had moved the stock to another location in preparation of reopening the Waffle Shack.

He said he is willing to take the covenant argument through the legal system in order to protect his successful business.

He said: "I'm willing to stand up in court and let the judge rule the roost."