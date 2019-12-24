E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

'Love Shack' owner to reopen waffle cafe - despite covenant restrictions

PUBLISHED: 06:00 25 December 2019

The owner of the Love Shack says he will be defying covenants preventing the property being used as an eatery Picture: ALAN BOYLE/EVERYTHING FELIXSTOWE

The owner of the Love Shack says he will be defying covenants preventing the property being used as an eatery Picture: ALAN BOYLE/EVERYTHING FELIXSTOWE

ALAN BOYLE/EVERYTHING FELIXSTOWE

The owner of the controversial Love Shack store in Felixstowe has confirmed he will be closing the shop and re-opening his waffle cafe.

Peter Marjoram, 68, opened the lingerie store in Undercliffe Road West in November after being forced to close his previous business, the Waffle Shack, when it was discovered the deed of covenant for the building prevented it being used as an eatery.

The building had previously housed Winnie's Cafe.

However, leaseholder Mr Marjoram has now revealed plans to reopen the Waffle Shack in the new year despite the ruling.

He said: "We are going to re-open the business next year - people want a Waffle Shack.

"Having a waffle cafe brings a bit more variety to the town and doesn't duplicate anything."

You may also want to watch:

Mr Marjoram opened the adult-themed Love Shack in November as a temporary measure in a bid to maintain his income while a resolution was sought.

It caused quite a stir among the Felixstowe community, with councillor Graham Newman saying a sex shop "has no place in the town".

However, Mr Marjoram denied claims the Love Shack was a sex shop - arguing that it only sold lingerie.

He said: "We had to do something with the property, so we made it the Love Shack."

Eagle-eyed residents in the seaside town have recently seen stock from the store moved to another business in Hamilton Road, prompting speculation that the Love Shack was to close.

Mr Marjoram confirmed the news, and said he had moved the stock to another location in preparation of reopening the Waffle Shack.

He said he is willing to take the covenant argument through the legal system in order to protect his successful business.

He said: "I'm willing to stand up in court and let the judge rule the roost."

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Most Read

Teenagers arrested following reports of anti-social behaviour in Ipswich

Garrick Way in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Son takes on challenge of steering transport and logistic business built up by late father

Olly Magnus, who heads up family logistics firm Magnus Group Picture: SWALLOW MARKETING

Shock as goldfish discovered abandoned at Ipswich park

A number of goldfish have been found abandoned at Stonelodge Park in Ipswich Picture: OWEN HINES

Village set for new 360-home estate and early years centre

Trimley St Martin could be set for another 360 homes - part of the field where the development would go is to the left of this picture alongside the current estate Picture: MIKE PAGE

Police probe road rage incident at hospital

Police are investigating a rage rage incident which happened in the car park of Ipswich Hospital Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Teenagers arrested following reports of anti-social behaviour in Ipswich

Garrick Way in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Son takes on challenge of steering transport and logistic business built up by late father

Olly Magnus, who heads up family logistics firm Magnus Group Picture: SWALLOW MARKETING

Shock as goldfish discovered abandoned at Ipswich park

A number of goldfish have been found abandoned at Stonelodge Park in Ipswich Picture: OWEN HINES

Village set for new 360-home estate and early years centre

Trimley St Martin could be set for another 360 homes - part of the field where the development would go is to the left of this picture alongside the current estate Picture: MIKE PAGE

Police probe road rage incident at hospital

Police are investigating a rage rage incident which happened in the car park of Ipswich Hospital Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘Love Shack’ owner to reopen waffle cafe - despite covenant restrictions

The owner of the Love Shack says he will be defying covenants preventing the property being used as an eatery Picture: ALAN BOYLE/EVERYTHING FELIXSTOWE

Home struggles, skipper suspended and Gillingham’s upturn in form – Town talking points ahead of Boxing Day action

Ipswich Town lost 2-1 to Bristol Rovers last time out at Portman Road. Photo: Steve Waller

Stunning pictures capture Christmas in Ipswich over the last 60 years

The Town Hall floodlit for Christmas 2007 Picture: DAVID KINDRED

‘It saved my life’ – New heart for 21-year-old who feared he wouldn’t make Christmas

Dom Davies will be spending his first Christmas feeling fit and healthy following his successful heart transplant Picture: DOM DAVIES

Busy Ipswich road partially closed after car collides with lamp post

One lane of London Road remains closed after a lamp post was damaged during a car accident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists