5G network rolled out at Port of Felixstowe

The Port of Felixstowe will become the largest port in the UK to use 5G technology. - Credit: PA

The Port of Felixstowe has become the largest in the UK to roll out its own 5G telecommunications network.

The Suffolk port, along with Three UK, Blue Mesh Solutions and the University of Cambridge, received grant funding under a scheme by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

It is expected the project will be completed by September 2022.

The project aims to prove 5G's capabilities in the port's busy working environment.

The 5G technology is being rolled out in conjunction with phone network Three - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Karen Poulter, head of information services at the Port of Felixstowe and 5G project lead, said: "As part of the 5G project, six quay cranes are being fitted with Internet of Things Sensors to understand the stresses and strains placed on them by day-to-day operation.

"Using 5G to transmit the data enables these systems to operate in real-time which could enable 'in the moment' safety-critical applications.

"The 5G network can handle the huge volume of data collected which will be used to train the algorithm at levels that wouldn't be sustainable over 4G."