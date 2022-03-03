News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Business

5G network rolled out at Port of Felixstowe

person

Tom Swindles

Published: 10:40 AM March 3, 2022
The Port of Felixstowe will become the largest port in the UK to use 5G technology.

The Port of Felixstowe will become the largest port in the UK to use 5G technology. - Credit: PA

The Port of Felixstowe has become the largest in the UK to roll out its own 5G telecommunications network.

The Suffolk port, along with Three UK, Blue Mesh Solutions and the University of Cambridge, received grant funding under a scheme by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport. 

It is expected the project will be completed by September 2022.

The project aims to prove 5G's capabilities in the port's busy working environment. 

The 5G technology is being rolled out in conjunction with phone network Three

The 5G technology is being rolled out in conjunction with phone network Three - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Karen Poulter, head of information services at the Port of Felixstowe and 5G project lead, said: "As part of the 5G project, six quay cranes are being fitted with Internet of Things Sensors to understand the stresses and strains placed on them by day-to-day operation.

"Using 5G to transmit the data enables these systems to operate in real-time which could enable 'in the moment' safety-critical applications.

"The 5G network can handle the huge volume of data collected which will be used to train the algorithm at levels that wouldn't be sustainable over 4G."

Port of Felixstowe
Suffolk Live News
Felixstowe News

Don't Miss

Ipswich Borough Council is taking steps to protect a valuable green lung in the town

Ipswich Borough Council

Council set to buy 'valuable' woodland area in Ipswich

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 5/11/2020 of a Sainsbury's supermarket at Colton. The boss of Sainsbury's has writt

Retail

Sainsbury's to close three cafés at Suffolk stores

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Teachers spend March 1 striking after disputes with Ipswich School over their pensions.

Teachers stage strike action at Ipswich School

Abygail Fossett

person
Noel Vermilion, of Foundation Street, Ipswich, was given a suspended sentence at Ipswich Crown Court

Ipswich Crown Court

Drunken Ipswich woman scratched and kicked police officers

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon