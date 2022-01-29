'It's Rocket Science!' - Inside a new science centre and space academy near Ipswich

Gallery

More than 4,000 visitors have entered a new science centre and kid's space academy near Ipswich since it opened before Christmas.

Starting in November 2021, Debbie Ball began the interactive science centre 'It's Rocket Science!' based in Claydon.

Already, she has seen kids and their families travel from as far afield as Kent to become budding young scientists.

The biggest science centre across five counties is at the site of the former Age UK Suffolk offices in Hill View Business Park, and is run by the registered charity Kinetic Science Foundation.

It took some time to finish off the building due to Covid supply issues.

"Contracts were fully booked up for six months," she said. "We got the planning approval back last year from Mid Suffolk and got to work then."

Ms Ball said that the classes are not aimed at boys or girls and really hopes both benefit from learning how to be an astronaut or understand the biology of creepy crawlies.

Ages three and above learn about lots of different creatures like snakes, millipedes and other fascinating creatures.

Ms Ball said: "Science is something every can child achieve in.

"A science experiment can change or happen. Whether you understand or not you actually achieve something.

"A lot of children haven't found that something they're good at yet.

"This is very hands-on and it increases language and maths skills."

Ms Ball has been running the charity for seven years and it still hosts pop-up planetariums for children in Suffolk and beyond.

Previous science festivals run by Kinetic have been put on hold but it's hoped these might soon return as well.

In the coming weeks, It's Rocket Science will have Mini Rocketeers - Toddler Science, and Mini Rocketeers - Arts & Crafts

Ms Ball also hopes to have an official opening soon.

For more see itsrocketscience.co.uk.