News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Business

Gallery

'It's Rocket Science!' - Inside a new science centre and space academy near Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 7:00 PM January 29, 2022
It's Rocket Science has recently opened near Ipswich. Children have an opportunity to explore all t

It's Rocket Science CEO Debbie Ball - Credit: Sonya Duncan

More than 4,000 visitors have entered a new science centre and kid's space academy near Ipswich since it opened before Christmas. 

It's Rocket Science has recently opened near Ipswich.Children have an opportunity to explore all t

Ed from Mini Monsters hosts a hands on meet and greet with insects and reptiles. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Starting in November 2021, Debbie Ball began the interactive science centre 'It's Rocket Science!' based in Claydon. 

It's Rocket Science has recently opened near Ipswich. Children have an opportunity to explore all t

It's Rocket Science CEO Debbie Ball - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Already, she has seen kids and their families travel from as far afield as Kent to become budding young scientists. 

It's Rocket Science has recently opened near Ipswich. Children have an opportunity to explore all t

A boy holds a snail at a meet and greet with insects and reptiles. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The biggest science centre across five counties is at the site of the former Age UK Suffolk offices in Hill View Business Park, and is run by the registered charity Kinetic Science Foundation.

It's Rocket Science has recently opened near Ipswich. Children have an opportunity to explore all t

It's Rocket Science has experiments, hands on exhibits and workshops. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

It took some time to finish off the building due to Covid supply issues. 

"Contracts were fully booked up for six months," she said. "We got the planning approval back last year from Mid Suffolk and got to work then."

It's Rocket Science has recently opened near Ipswich. Children have an opportunity to explore all t

Children watch. Ed from Mini Monsters host a hands-on meet and greet with insects and reptiles. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Ms Ball said that the classes are not aimed at boys or girls and really hopes both benefit from learning how to be an astronaut or understand the biology of creepy crawlies.

Most Read

  1. 1 'From one family business to another' - Cattermole's changes hands
  2. 2 'Gothic' Victorian home near Ipswich with 35-foot orangery up for sale
  3. 3 46-year-old man who died in Great Bealings crash named
  1. 4 Matchday Recap: Town outplayed at Hillsborough
  2. 5 10 Suffolk celebrities and where they went to school
  3. 6 'This is all I've got' - Woman fighting to keep home where mum died
  4. 7 Suspect in more than 20 Capel St Mary car break-ins in one day was on-foot
  5. 8 Could you offer these dogs their forever home in Suffolk?
  6. 9 'Difficult and tricky' - headteacher calls for mental health funding in schools
  7. 10 Cocaine dealers involved in 'Bash' drugs line in Suffolk are jailed

Ages three and above learn about lots of different creatures like snakes, millipedes and other fascinating creatures. 

It's Rocket Science has recently opened near Ipswich. Children have an opportunity to explore all t

Ed from Mini Monsters hosts a hands on meet and greet with insects and reptiles at It's Rocket Science. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Ms Ball said: "Science is something every can child achieve in. 

"A science experiment can change or happen. Whether you understand or not you actually achieve something. 

"A lot of children haven't found that something they're good at yet.

"This is very hands-on and it increases language and maths skills."

It's Rocket Science has recently opened near Ipswich. Children have an opportunity to explore all t

It's Rocket Science has recently opened near Ipswich.

Ms Ball has been running the charity for seven years and it still hosts pop-up planetariums for children in Suffolk and beyond. 

Previous science festivals run by Kinetic have been put on hold but it's hoped these might soon return as well. 

It's Rocket Science has recently opened near Ipswich. Children have an opportunity to explore all t

Ed from Mini Monsters with a Millipede. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

In the coming weeks, It's Rocket Science will have Mini Rocketeers - Toddler Science, and Mini Rocketeers - Arts & Crafts

Ms Ball also hopes to have an official opening soon. 

It's Rocket Science has recently opened near Ipswich. Children have an opportunity to explore all t

Children have an opportunity to explore all things science through experiments, hands-on exhibits and workshops. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

For more see itsrocketscience.co.uk.

Education News
Claydon News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Jack Powell

Ipswich Crown Court

Teen fractured taxi driver's skull in 'shocking display of violence'

Jane Hunt

person
Suffolk Police are appealing for witnesses after a teen sustained serious injuries in a crash on Yarmouth Road, Ipswich.

Teen taken to hospital with serious injuries after Ipswich crash

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Dog mess bagged up and stacked on an overflowing bin on the Dumbarton Road Recreation Ground.

Ipswich Crown Court

Woman bit dog owner during dispute over not picking up mess

Jane Hunt

person
A CGI showing how the new flats with tourism uses below would look  

East Suffolk Council | Updated

Adventure Golf attraction set to make way for new homes

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon