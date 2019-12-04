Finnish timber firm's new terminal receives first consignment

Andy Constable (second left), head of operations at ABP's Port of Ipswich shaking hands with Ian Hawkesworth, of Mets� Wood UK, in front of its first shipment at the new timber terminal Picture: STEPHEN WALLER/ABP © Stephen Waller

A new timber terminal launched at the Port of Ipswich has received its first shipment - 2,000 cubic metres of wood.

The facility at Shed 10 will receive, store and distribute a range of wood products destined for Finnish timber company Metsä Wood UK's customers in the South of England.

Metsä Wood UK boss Matti Pajula said: "We are looking forward to working with ABP to ensure that our customers continue to receive the smooth, high quality level of service that they already know and expect."

ABP divisional port manager for the east coast Paul Ager said the new service represented "a new chapter" in the port firm's partnership with Metsä, building on a long-standing relationship in the port of King's Lynn. "We are therefore pleased to extend our cooperation to a new ABP port here in Ipswich and we look forward to helping Metsä Wood UK deliver a successful new service to their customers in the south of England."

ABP also provides port services to the wider Metsä Group in the ports of Hull and Swansea.