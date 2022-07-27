Four-day working week makes 'crazy' difference for Ipswich company

All staff at Time Appointments in Ipswich have a four-day working week, which has increased their mental and physical health - Credit: Victoria Dade

A company in Ipswich has gone down to a four-day working week following a successful trial, where they saw a "crazy" difference.

Recruitment consultancy Time Appointments noticed staff were "healthier" and "able to achieve more".

Founded in 2006 by husband and wife, Craig and Victoria Dade, the company has 16 staff working across two offices.

Craig and Victoria Dade are the founders and directors of Time Appointments - Credit: Time Appointments

Everyone at the company gets a four-day week, from the receptionists to directors of the company, as part of a rota system, with employees having four Fridays off in a row, and then four Mondays and so on, meaning every few weeks, employees get four day weekends.

Co-founder and director Victoria said: "We still offer the same great benefits we always did, and have not adjusted any salaries.

"We decided to implement this as recruitment can be a very draining and challenging industry to be in, especially where there are very limited candidates available.

Time Appointments staff members, Aisha Moussa and Victoria Butcher - Credit: Vicki Dade

"We also believe that five days work and two days weekend is not enough to really unwind and come back fighting fit.

"We saw that a lot of our staff were getting run down, ill often and were just not as bright and sparky as they could be."

Victoria and Craig say they wanted to give back to the staff that worked so hard during the pandemic, and are now an accredited four-day week employer.

Victoria continued: "The difference we have seen is crazy. We have seen a massive reduction in sickness in general, and people are just healthier as they are not feeling overworked with only two days to decompress before work again.

Employees at Time Appointments are really grateful for the four-day working week, and directors say it has improved their health. - Credit: Vicki Dade

"People are happier and able to achieve more. Two of our staff have completed further qualifications in a hobby they really enjoy, and I have lost nearly two stone.

"From a mental health perspective, it has been invaluable and has allowed everyone to dramatically improve their lives."

The company hasn't suffered either, with Victoria saying their revenue has increased: "If you give staff five days, they will fill five days with the same work they could just do in four days if they focused a bit more.

"The staff are really grateful for the four-day week, and have worked so hard to make it a success."