Free bookshop returns to Ipswich town centre
- Credit: Abygail Fossett
A popular free bookshop will soon return to the Ipswich high street.
The Global Education Trust’s free bookshop was much-loved in the town and had built up a base of regular ‘customers’ before the pandemic forced it to close its premises in Princes Street.
Now, the charity is delighted to announce that another branch will be opening up in Upper Brook Street.
“It took a while for people to get their heads around the idea that all the books were free,” said lead volunteer, Lucy Mortlock.
“We have a donation pot if people would like to leave a small contribution towards the charity and the running of the shop, but it's absolutely not obligatory.
"Every person who visits gets three free books per day.
“In Princes Street, we had a little community of regulars who came in frequently, there was a toddler group, and then some older people who enjoyed coming in for a coffee and a chat.”
Most Read
- 1 The Botanist reveals opening date for bar and restaurant in Ipswich
- 2 Suffolk luxury resort named as one of the best places for a spa break in UK
- 3 Ipswich teenager hospitalised for six weeks with brain infection
- 4 Drivers involved in road rage incident on A14 near Orwell Bridge
- 5 Teenager released after armed police called to incident in Ipswich
- 6 Ipswich man banned from road for failing to stop for police
- 7 Cost of living crisis: Single mums face homelessness over 'sky high' rents
- 8 WATCH: Drone footage shows where 2,000 new homes near Ipswich will be built
- 9 One person taken to hospital after three separate crashes in Ipswich
- 10 Robber who wielded meat cleaver in Co-op has sentencing adjourned
The free bookshop accepts any donations and boasts a wide variety of genres, including children’s fiction.
Lucy spent the morning setting up the new shop in Upper Brook Street, and has already had people popping in and out with books, and asking when the shop will be up and running.
The Global Education Trust (or ‘GET’) has premises all over the UK, with the aim of promoting literacy by making reading freely available to all.
“We’ve also donated books to schools and homeless shelters,” said Lucy.
“We’re currently looking for donations. We’re also looking for volunteers as well.”
Shops such as these can unearth hidden treasures.
In 2019, a shopper at the Princes Street store was shocked to discover a Bible inscribed with a message from Enid Blyton, one of Britain’s most famous authors.
Lucy hopes to have the shop up and running during the Easter holidays, and will be updating the shop’s Facebook page with more information.
To enquire about volunteering or donating, please get in touch at: info@globaleducationaltrust.org