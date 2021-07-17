News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Business

Freston Boot owners 'really chuffed' after prestigious award win

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 9:45 AM July 17, 2021   
Celebrations at The Boot after hearing the announcement of the award

Celebrations at The Boot after hearing the announcement of the award - Credit: Sophie Fennell/Freston Boot

Owners at a popular pub near Ipswich are overjoyed after receiving a national award.

The Freston Boot, between Ipswich and Woolverstone, has been named the Suffolk Pub of the Year at the National Pub and Bar Awards.

The popular pub, brought back to life in 2018 after years of closure, has regularly been praised for its amazing food and family friendly atmosphere – boasting its own in-house cinema.

The Freston Boot at sunset

The Freston Boot - Credit: Sophie Fennell/Freston Boot

It claims to be the first fully cashless pub in the UK and has looked to continue innovating in the face of the pandemic.

Damon Jeffrey, one of the pub's owners, said he is overjoyed by the prestigious award win.

You may also want to watch:

"We are all really, really chuffed," he said. "It came as a bit of a shock.

Freston Boot cinema

The cinema at the Freston Boot - Credit: Sophie Fennell/Freston Boot

"It has been such a struggle for the last year or so during Covid, to have won this with Freedom Day on the way feels really good.

Most Read

  1. 1 Family furious at Ipswich day-out ending in parking fine
  2. 2 Summer arrives at prom by pony
  3. 3 School closes amid Covid-19 cases and 'pings' among staff
  1. 4 Ipswich home raided as part of firearms investigation
  2. 5 Man charged with drugs offences after Ipswich car stop
  3. 6 McDonald's to open sixth Ipswich restaurant at Copdock Interchange
  4. 7 Fire crews rescue pigeon from Ipswich town centre
  5. 8 Fishing shop to open in Sailmakers in Ipswich
  6. 9 Felixstowe pupils forced to isolate after Covid cases
  7. 10 What to do if you get 'pinged' by the NHS Covid app

"It has been a really tough year for pubs but our team has done so well, everyone has come together and embraced it – the things we've managed to achieve are epic."

Mr Jeffrey added he believes the pub's diversity as a restaurant and place to sample an array of craft beers has helped it become so popular.

Freston Boot roundhouse

Roundhouse at the Freston Boot - Credit: Sophie Fennell/Freston Boot

He said: "I wanted this pub to have everything I'd dreamed of in London but wasn't able to do.

"We've got so much going on – we've got our own farm where we source the vegetables for our dishes, we get our eggs from our own chickens and honey for dessert from our bees.

"We're looking at hosting our own mini music festival and comedy nights in our tent, as well as outdoor yoga sessions.

"Pubs have to do everything they can to adapt these days and we've done just that."

Outside at the Freston Boot in Suffolk

Freston Boot has plenty going on outdoors too - Credit: Sophie Fennell/Freston Boot

Tristan O'Hana, editor of the Pub & Bar Magazine, which hosts the awards, said: "I’ve never been prouder of this industry.

“The entries for this year’s awards demonstrated the undeniable value that communities place on their beloved pubs and bars.

"To be able to acknowledge the hard work and diligence of venues across 94 UK counties is an absolute privilege.

"These outstanding venues deserve this recognition now more than ever.”


Shotley Peninsular News
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police are at the scene of an incident in Fore Street, Ipswich

Suffolk Live | Updated

Road reopens after driver suffers suspected medical episode before crash

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich GP patients are reporting long waits after the merger of a supersurgery

Health | Updated

'Nightmare': Patients turn to A&E amid hour-long waits for new supersurgery

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Isaacs on the Quay on Ipswich Waterfront, where queuing went more smoothly at the weekend Picture: E

Isaacs shut after member of staff tests positive for Covid-19

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Kesgrave High School. Picture: ARCHANT

Education News | Updated

Kesgrave school bus service to be axed from September

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus