First look inside Ipswich's new Geek Retreat games cafe

Published: 5:40 PM October 22, 2021 Updated: 5:59 PM October 22, 2021

Sharon Lockhart and Rob Harden have opened the Geek retreat in Ipswich, a games hub full of fun things to do - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Take a sneak peek inside Ipswich's new board game cafe in Ipswich, where 'geeks' will soon call home.

The former Age UK charity shop on Upper Brook Street is now the home of Geek Retreat Ipswich, which officially opens its doors on October 23.

The new Geek Retreat will be in the former Age UK charity shop - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Geeks are encouraged to come down and play games for free, eat from a menu ranging from comfort food through to vegan options, and have one of their tasty milkshakes.

Customers are able to order milkshakes while at the Geek Retreat - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Husband and wife duo Rob Harden and Sharon Lockhart, both board game enthusiasts, hope their new customers enjoy the cosplay, Suffolk Swords workshop, making a dragons and dungeons character, and designing a Pokémon during their opening weekend.

Regular events at the geek café will include Warhammer, Magic The Gathering, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh, Kids Pokémon Club, Board Games, over 60s board games or chess, adult craft club and D&D.

Gamers are able to play games with a cool gaming set-up in the Geek Retreat - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Opening hours are 10am to 10pm from Monday to Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 7pm.