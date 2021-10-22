First look inside Ipswich's new Geek Retreat games cafe
- Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND
Take a sneak peek inside Ipswich's new board game cafe in Ipswich, where 'geeks' will soon call home.
The former Age UK charity shop on Upper Brook Street is now the home of Geek Retreat Ipswich, which officially opens its doors on October 23.
Geeks are encouraged to come down and play games for free, eat from a menu ranging from comfort food through to vegan options, and have one of their tasty milkshakes.
Husband and wife duo Rob Harden and Sharon Lockhart, both board game enthusiasts, hope their new customers enjoy the cosplay, Suffolk Swords workshop, making a dragons and dungeons character, and designing a Pokémon during their opening weekend.
Regular events at the geek café will include Warhammer, Magic The Gathering, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh, Kids Pokémon Club, Board Games, over 60s board games or chess, adult craft club and D&D.
Opening hours are 10am to 10pm from Monday to Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 7pm.
