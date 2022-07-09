New fashion boutique set to open in Ipswich town centre

Gina Foster is going to be opeong a new shop within Lewis Hairdressing in Ipswich. Gina with owner of Lewis, Lisa Fyatt. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A fashion store is opening soon in Ipswich town centre after linking up with a successful salon.

Gina Foster, who opened her first fashion shop last year, cannot wait to welcome people to her new Gigi Boutique store at Lewis Hair Hairdressers in Dogs Head Street.

The big opening of the fashion store in Ipswich town centre is taking place on July 29.

Gina said: “I opened my first independent women's fashion boutique about a year ago, in lockdown.

“The business in Needham Market has been really successful, so I decided to open up a second shop in Ipswich.

“I'm friends with the Lewis salon owner, Lisa Fyatt, and we've got our heads together. It’s incredible how women can support each other. I will open my shop inside the hairdressers, on the top floor.

Gina said that the clothes in her shop will also be affordable, ranging from £10 to £200.

The Boutique offers unique bits of fashion that cannot be found anywhere else.

Gina said: “In my shop women can find clothes for special occasions as well as everyday casual things.

“A lot of my customers say it’s really nice to wear items that nobody else is going to have.”

The owner fell in love with fashion many years ago, when she was a model.

“I just love fashion. It's been my absolute life. I've been in fashion for 30 years. I love how quickly it changes and how everybody can express themselves through it. You can just be anything you want to be.”

Gina always wanted to open her own boutique and sell unique clothes.

“When you look around Ipswich, you can see many empty stores. It’s quite hard for independent owners to open their businesses here. Everything is a gamble.

“That’s why we got together with Lewis hairdressers and decided to put the boutique in an already established business.

“They have been operating for over 25 years and have a good client base. I hope my second fashion store in Ipswich will be as successful as this in Needham Market.”