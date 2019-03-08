E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion
First look at new Go East Chinese supermarket

PUBLISHED: 16:30 11 September 2019

Shop owner Yixuan Cheung and husband Tak Cheung are busy stocking the shelves ready to open Go East Ipswich in Tacket Street on Thursday. It is on the ground floor fo the former First Floor Club and Fire & Ice club buildng. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Archant

A popular Chinese and Oriental supermarket in Ipswich has moved to a bigger home.

The family-run Go East Chinese and Oriental supermarket had run out of space at its previous premises on the corner of Fore Street and Orwell Place.

So now it has invested in much larger premises a short distance away on the ground floor of the former First Floor Club and Fire & Ice nightclub buildingn in Tacket Street.

It opens its doors on Thursday after weeks of preparation, planning and ordering food and other items.

Owner Yixuan Cheung, who runs the store with husband Tak Cheung, said: "It is very exciting but it has been a lot of hard work.

"We had just run out of space so we started looking for somewhere larger last year.

"We wanted to grow the business.

"This shop is four times larger and we have a much larger range of goods, we have 3,000 different items, from China and Japan, Korea and Taiwan.

"We went out to China and Japan and Hong Kong to see what was popular out there, and new trends.

"We probably have five times more stock.

"We have much more space and chilled food cabinets, for things like Dim Sum.

"We have a range of wheat free noodles. There is mochi and tofu and Chinese rose flower cake which is really popular.

"There are lots of snacks including a wide range of seaweed snacks, which are a popular alternative to potato crisps for Chinese people.

"And there is gluten free soya and oyster sauce.

"It is the widest range in Ipswich, and maybe in Suffolk."

Mrs Cheung speaks Cantonese, Mandarin and other dialects and is on hand to translate labels on packets if needed.

