7 amazing craft beers to try at Ipswich Beer Festival

Phil Weeks has brought his Ham Sandwich beer from Time & Timd Brewery in Deal, Kent Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Whether you like chocolate or honey, rhubarb or berry fruit, there is something craftily brewed for you to enjoy at Ipswich Corn Exchange.

Uli Schiefelbein with his Blau & Weiss brew, German style brewed in Leiston. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Uli Schiefelbein with his Blau & Weiss brew, German style brewed in Leiston. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

There is an enormous range of flavours, styles of beer and textures on offer as the venue hosts the Ipswich beer Festival, running until Saturday, September 21.

Here's 7 for you to try.

1 Ham Sandwich made by Time & Tide craft brewery in Sandwich, Kent is a hoppy, New England style IPA with a punch at 7.4% ABV.

Dani Mountain and Tom Norton from the Little Eath Project with their beers including Rhubarb Saison 2019. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Dani Mountain and Tom Norton from the Little Eath Project with their beers including Rhubarb Saison 2019. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

2 Blau & Weiss, (blue and white in English), is a German wheat beer, of 4%A BV made by Uli Schiefelbein in Leiston. Blue and white are the colours of Bavaria, and Ipswich Town too and this is the brewery's best seller.

3 Rhubarb Saison 2019, from Little Earth Project brewers at Edwardstone, is brewed with rhubarb grown on the family farm and described as a farmhouse ale. The brewers use yeast from cider in the brews. It is a powerful 6.3% ABV.

Amy Hipwell from the Ampersand Brew Co with its Cocow chocolate milk stout. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Amy Hipwell from the Ampersand Brew Co with its Cocow chocolate milk stout. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

4 Cocow from Ampersand Brewery at Earsham, near Bungay, is a dark and dangerous, chocolate and milk stout. It has a 4.8% ABV.

The brewery is already brewing its winter ales known as Expressions of Evil, in whisky barrels,

Kurt Lacey with a Blueberry Porter Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Kurt Lacey with a Blueberry Porter Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

5 Blueberry Porter is a fruity offering, from the Muirhouse Brewery from Ilkeston, Derbyshire. It has a rich taste and is 4.1% ABV.

6 Pollen Power is a lovely golden ale from Mr Bees Micro Brewery in Trimley St Mary, brewed with fine English ingredients and honey from his own beers. Pollen Power is 3.8% ABV.

Sue Ward with Pollen Power brewed by Mr Bees Brewery. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Sue Ward with Pollen Power brewed by Mr Bees Brewery. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

7 Rubus Vanilla is a dark porter from Watsons Brewery over the county border in Colchester. It also produces a Mozarillo American pale ale. Rubus Vanilla is 4.5% ABV.