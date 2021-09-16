How pub was transformed into community hub

Published: 7:00 PM September 16, 2021

The Golden Hind pub in Ipswich has been voted the best in the town by Ipswich Star readers - Credit: Charlotte Bond

An Ipswich pub has been completely transformed over the past two years - much to the delight of its regulars.

Darren and Ryan Scott took over the reigns at the Golden Hind, in Nacton Road, in September 2019 with the property in a poor condition.

But the couple have breathed fresh life into the pub - including the opening of its kitchen - and helped transform it into a vital part of the community.

Their work has not gone unnoticed because readers voted for it as best pub in our Hospitality Heroes poll ahead of Hospitality Action Day on Saturday.

The national day aims to encourage people to support the businesses which have suffered most during the pandemic by heading out to a cafe for brunch, popping to the pub for lunch or taking the family out for an evening meal at their favourite restaurant.

Through our online vote we wanted to showcase the pubs, restaurants, cafés and hotels that have shown resilience to come through the challenges posed by the Covid pandemic.

Darren and Ryan Scott took over the Golden Hind two years ago - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The Scotts regularly host entertainment and charity events at their pub and are delighted to have been recognised for their efforts by customers.

Ryan said: "When we took this pub over it had had landlord after landlord and it was in a really bad condition.

"It was a challenge, but we feel like this pub is now the hub of the community. It's the sort of place where everyone can just walk in.

"We owe a massive thank you to the community for their continued support., especially during Covid."

The Nacton Road pub was in a poor condition prior to the Scotts' takeover - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Sarah Cooper, the pub's general manager, added: "This just shows that the hard work the landlords have been put in has paid off. This pub had a very bad reputation, but they have completely turned it around.

"The landlords have made their name with the locals. They're bubbly, they're really involved and they mingle with all the customers.

"This never used to be a food pub, but Darren got into the kitchen. And now it's become really well-known for its food.

"Darren and Ryan have done so much for this pub. The competition in the awards was so high, so it's an honour to be named the best in Ipswich."