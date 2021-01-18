Published: 6:00 AM January 18, 2021

From left, Ben Taylor, Tom Ison, Rebecca Ison and Emily Ison outside the new Good Inside cafe at St Margaret's Green, Ipswich. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson/Archant

New "real food" cafe Good Inside has opened in Ipswich town centre, offering pre-ordered takeaways and deliveries.

Good Inside specialises in low-carb, high protein foods, with a "paleo ancestral" ethos inspired by the diet of our hunter-gatherer ancestors.

Tom Ison, who owns the new cafe in St Margaret's Green together with wife Rebecca, said: "Our first day was a lot busier than we expected. It's been brilliant."

The plan is for customers to be able to eat inside, once lockdown restrictions lift - but, in the meantime, dishes are being sold cold to finish off at home, with simple heating instructions where necessary. Customers are asked to place orders online for contactless collection.

One of the dishes available for collection and delivery from new Ipswich cafe Good Inside - Credit: Good Inside

Mr Ison added: "We were originally planning to open in late spring last year, then summer, and it has been put back and put back because of Covid-19."

When the latest lockdown was announced, they decided to carry on with their plans to open for collection and delivery, with a menu designed to be 'takeaway friendly' and Covid-safe.

The couple are running their new business together with trained chef Ben Taylor. All food is unprocessed and freshly prepared on site. There is a strong focus on sustainability and wherever possible all produce is sourced and produced within a 30-mile radius from Ipswich

Mr Ison said the paleo way of eating, which avoids refined carbohydrates and seed oils, has many health benefits.

He said: "I became interested in this around 10 years ago, together with my wife, and we struggled to find anywhere to eat ourselves where you don't have to say: 'I don't want this and I don't want that, can we have this instead?'."

The menu includes dishes based around meat, fish and vegetables, such as beef bourguignon, chicken Caesar salad, moussaka, Malaysian-style lamb curry, egg masala and Provençale style fish stew.

Some of the food available for collection from Good Inside cafe in Ipswich - Credit: Good Inside

Mr and Mrs Ison already have another business based in Ipswich, Redeye Records, which specialises in vinyl dance music. It used to be based in a shop in the town but now operates online.

Currently Mrs Ison is mainly concentrating on running the record business, while Mr Ison is concentrating on their new venture.

Ben Taylor (left), Tom Ison, Rebecca Ison and Emily Ison outside the new Good Inside cafe at St Margaret's Green, Ipswich. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson/Ipswich



