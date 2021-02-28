Look inside one of the most expensive homes for sale in Ipswich
- Credit: Joseph Property Agency
This stunning five bedroom home, just off Tuddenham Road, has come onto the market for £950,000 making it one of Ipswich's most expensive properties.
The detached family home, which is set in a third of an acre in Grosvenor Close, boasts three bedrooms and three reception rooms.
On the ground floor is a formal lounge and another room that could be used as a dining room, but is currently being used as a music room.
From the lounge, a set of double doors lead to a modern kitchen with an array of built-in appliances.
Also accessible from the kitchen is a sunroom, which, according to estate agents, could also be used as a dining room.
Upstairs there are five bedrooms — two of which have en-suite bathrooms.
Outside the property has a double garage, a workshop, and a patio.
The property is being marketed by Joseph Property Agency.