Look inside one of the most expensive homes for sale in Ipswich

Published: 4:31 PM February 28, 2021 Updated: 5:01 PM February 28, 2021

The five bedroom house is off Tuddenham Road in Ipswich and is a walkable distance from Christchurch Park. - Credit: Joseph Property Agency

This stunning five bedroom home, just off Tuddenham Road, has come onto the market for £950,000 making it one of Ipswich's most expensive properties.

The detached family home, which is set in a third of an acre in Grosvenor Close, boasts three bedrooms and three reception rooms.

The modern kitchen was fitted three years ago. - Credit: Joseph Property Agency

On the ground floor is a formal lounge and another room that could be used as a dining room, but is currently being used as a music room.

The house is among the most expensive properties on the market in Ipswich at £950,000. - Credit: Joseph Property Agency

From the lounge, a set of double doors lead to a modern kitchen with an array of built-in appliances.

The Grosvenor Close house has three reception rooms, one of which is currently being used as a music room. - Credit: Joseph Property Agency

Also accessible from the kitchen is a sunroom, which, according to estate agents, could also be used as a dining room.

Upstairs there are five bedrooms — two of which have en-suite bathrooms.

The property is set in around a third of an acre. - Credit: Joseph Property Agency

Outside the property has a double garage, a workshop, and a patio.

The property is being marketed by Joseph Property Agency.




