Look inside one of the most expensive homes for sale in Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Angus Williams

Published: 4:31 PM February 28, 2021    Updated: 5:01 PM February 28, 2021
The five bedroom house is off Tuddenham Road in Ipswich and is a walkable distance from Christchurch Park.

The five bedroom house is off Tuddenham Road in Ipswich and is a walkable distance from Christchurch Park.

This stunning five bedroom home, just off Tuddenham Road, has come onto the market for £950,000 making it one of Ipswich's most expensive properties.

The detached family home, which is set in a third of an acre in Grosvenor Close, boasts three bedrooms and three reception rooms.

The modern kitchen was fitted three years ago.

The modern kitchen was fitted three years ago.

On the ground floor is a formal lounge and another room that could be used as a dining room, but is currently being used as a music room.

The house is among the most expensive properties on the market in Ipswich at £950,000.

The house is among the most expensive properties on the market in Ipswich at £950,000.

From the lounge, a set of double doors lead to a modern kitchen with an array of built-in appliances.

The house has three reception rooms, one of which is currently being used as a music room.

The Grosvenor Close house has three reception rooms, one of which is currently being used as a music room.

Also accessible from the kitchen is a sunroom, which, according to estate agents, could also be used as a dining room.

Upstairs there are five bedrooms — two of which have en-suite bathrooms.

The property is set in around a third of an acre.

The property is set in around a third of an acre.

Outside the property has a double garage, a workshop, and a patio.

The property is being marketed by Joseph Property Agency.


Ipswich News
Suffolk

