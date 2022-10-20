Jobs at risk as Ipswich hotel taken over for government use

Jobs at a town centre hotel are at risk as it has been contracted for use by the Home Office.

The town’s Novotel will be used to provide housing for asylum seekers with staff informed this week that the situation would affect jobs considerably.

A letter to staff at Ipswich’s Novotel set out the terms of the exclusive use, which is expected to begin from next week.

The letter said the hotel’s restaurant and kitchen will be closing as the company contracted to oversee the occupancy will bring their own catering company to provide meals.

In September Novotel Hotel submitted to Ipswich Borough Council a planning application asking for “extension to the existing hotel to provide an additional 57 guestrooms”.

It said: “The board of Directors have made the decision to contract the hotel for the purpose of government use only.

“This will affect jobs considerably so your role could be at risk of redundancy.”

The agreement has been criticised by Ipswich’s MP and the leader of Ipswich Borough Council who called it “disgraceful” staff were being laid off.

Leader of Ipswich Borough Council David Ellesmere is remaining optimistic about summer and winter footfall - Credit: Charlotte Bond

David Ellesmere said: “We are extremely disappointed that the Home Office have decided to use the Novotel Hotel in Ipswich for asylum seeker accommodation.

“We made our objections to this proposal clear to the Home Office when they first suggested it – but our concerns were ignored.

“There is already one hotel in the Ipswich area being used by the Government for asylum seekers. The addition of a second site – in the manner proposed - will put an unsustainable strain on the Council and other local service providers. T

“The Novotel is the largest hotel in the town centre and we are concerned about the negative impact its loss from the hotel market will have on the local hospitality and leisure sector who benefit from the spend from hotel residents.

“It is disgraceful that loyal members of Novotel staff are now being laid off as a result of the Home Office taking over the hotel.

“As a council we remain committed to providing support to those in need and we support the Government’s stated aim of moving to ‘full dispersal’ for asylum seekers which would end the use of hotels and see all areas of the country provide support rather than concentrating provision in urban areas like Ipswich. In our view, the use of the Novotel runs completely counter to that policy.”

The letter also detailed what staff can expect over the coming days. Addressing whether staff would be expected to work.

The statement of reason said: "You will be advised if you are required to attend work. You may be asked to assist housekeeping and management in making the hotel ready for the arrivals.

"If you are advised to remain at home, you will be paid however you should be available to work and attend meetings when asked to do so. Please note front-of-house will be working as normal."

Novotel and the Home Office were approached for comment.

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt said: "We should be making the most of these public spaces, rather than blocking them off to local residents" - Credit: House of Commons

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt said he raised opposition to the plans “at every step”.

He voiced concerns of the direct cost of the accommodation and wider pressures on services.

Mr Hunt said: "I understand that the hotel will be used for six months only. I’m pushing to try and ensure the phased arrival of the individuals in question to try and alleviate some of the local impact.

"In short I’m not happy at all this is going ahead and I’ve done everything I can to oppose it.

"This just underlines why it’s so important to tackle the small boat crossings and control our borders fully. I completely understand why a great many of my constituents will be concerned about this development.”