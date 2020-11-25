Published: 1:38 PM November 25, 2020 Updated: 8:46 PM December 7, 2020

The Christmas Shop in Ipswich is now selling Christmas trees and remains open during the second lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN - Credit: Archant

An Ipswich Christmas shop which was ordered to close by the council has been allowed to reopen following a change in the government guidelines about what is classed as “essential”.

Christmas Wonderland has now been allowed to reopen to shoppers to browse and purchase following a change in the government's guidelines regarding essential shops. Picture: ARCHANT - Credit: ARCHANT

Christmas Wonderland in Tavern Street is now open for shoppers as it is classed as a ‘Christmas tree business’ – which the government added to its list of essential shops that are allowed to trade during lockdown.

Previously, the shop was given a prohibition notice by Ipswich Borough Council and was ordered to close, after it was not deemed to be an “essential” store, despite selling a selection of food, toilet roll and PPE.

A spokesman for Ipswich Borough Council, said: “The Christmas Wonderland shop has been assessed for compliance with the regulations since reopening and found to be compliant. This is because the government’s rules on what’s allowed to be sold as “essential” changed on Saturday, November 21 to include real Christmas trees.

“Ipswich Borough Council is now satisfied that this retailer is complying with the amended regulations. The council continues to monitor compliance of businesses across the Borough during lockdown and will take appropriate action where required.”

The owner of Christmas Wonderland, who asked to remain anonymous, said she is “really pleased with the outcome” and has thanked the town’s shoppers for their support.

“We had the real Christmas trees delivered on Monday and decided to reopen off our own backs,” she said. “The council visited us yesterday and they are now happy we are adhering to the new guidelines.

“We were very frustrated that we were forced to close at first, as I provided the council with receipts which showed more than £3,000 worth of purchases of essential items, such as food, pet food, toilet roll and cleaning products. We signed a tenancy agreement to sell essential items and we are listed as retail, and we felt they should be supporting us. But I am so pleased we are now back open.

“We are very grateful for the support from shoppers who are pleased to see us back open and have been giving us positive comments.”