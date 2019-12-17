E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
New phone scam - fake inspectors trying to steal personal details, residents warned

PUBLISHED: 15:42 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:43 17 December 2019

Ipswich Borough Council has received a report of scam callers asking to inspect one resident's alarm. You should never pass personal information to someone you do not know on the phone. Picture: GETTY/ISTOCK

Scam callers in Ipswich have tried to steal personal information over the phone by posing as alarm inspectors.

The warning was made by Ipswich Borough Council after one resident reported that an unknown company, claiming to be based in London, called her and tried to arrange an appointment with her to inspect the alarm at her council property.

Rather than share any personal information with her, she told IBC - who assured her the caller was not genuine and there was not need for anything in her property to be inspected.

In a tweet the council said: "Residents have been advised to be on their guard against scam calls.

"A council tenant received a call from a company in London offering to inspect her alarm.

"It was passed on to IBC who confirmed there was no record of inspections.

"Do not pass on your information to these callers."

This warning comes as Suffolk Trading Standards appeal to consumers across the county to take care over the festive period and remain vigilant to phishing texts about undelivered packages, tax rebates and TV licence expiry.

