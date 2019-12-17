New phone scam - fake inspectors trying to steal personal details, residents warned

Scam callers in Ipswich have tried to steal personal information over the phone by posing as alarm inspectors.

Residents have been advised to be on their guard against scam calls. A council tenant received a call from a company in London offering to inspect her alarm. It was passed on to IBC who confirmed there was no record of inspections. Do not pass on your information to these callers — Ipswich Council (@IpswichGov) December 17, 2019

The warning was made by Ipswich Borough Council after one resident reported that an unknown company, claiming to be based in London, called her and tried to arrange an appointment with her to inspect the alarm at her council property.

Rather than share any personal information with her, she told IBC - who assured her the caller was not genuine and there was not need for anything in her property to be inspected.

This warning comes as Suffolk Trading Standards appeal to consumers across the county to take care over the festive period and remain vigilant to phishing texts about undelivered packages, tax rebates and TV licence expiry.