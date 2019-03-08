What will Fred Olsen cruiseline guests make of Suffolk-made food and drink?

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
PUBLISHED: 09:00 27 August 2019

Thomas Rennesland of Fred. Olsen, Tom Evans of Adnams, Ben Rourke of Stokes Sauces; Chris Reeve, commercial director at Stokes Sauces, John Hadingham, St. Peter’s Brewery boss, and Sarah Stebbings of Fred. Olsen Picture: FRED.OLSEN CRUISE LINES

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines

Cruise passengers are set to be treated to a taste of Suffolk while on their holidays as part of a drive to promote them to a wider audience.

Ipswich-based Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines' four-strong ocean fleet of smaller ships has been introducing a number of drinks and food products made near its headquarters to showcase the county's proud agricultural heritage.

Stokes Sauces, based in Rendlesham, is the latest Suffolk company to have their products rolled out, and joins St Peter's Brewery, based near Bungay, and an increased offering of Southwold-based Adnams' products.

The cruiseline firm hosted the three brands at its Ipswich headquarters, with a staff tasting session for each of the new products.

Hotel operations director Thomas Rennesland said: "We are proud to be based here in Ipswich, Suffolk's county town, where we celebrated our 30th anniversary last year.

You may also want to watch:

"Suffolk is known for its proud agricultural heritage, which means that we have a fantastic array of high-quality products produced locally to us."

Working with local producers, such as Stokes Sauces, Adnams and St. Peter's Brewery, all of whom are major employers across the county, helped to build strong relationships in communities in which they all live and work, he said.

"We know that our guests will love these products as much as we do, and it is great that we can offer them a 'taste of Suffolk' whilst cruising all around the world with Fred. Olsen."

Founded in 2004, and based in Rendlesham, Stokes Sauces employs more than 60 people and produces more than 50 different lines, including sauces, dressings, condiments and jams.

Owner Rick Sheepshanks said: "I started making our award-winning sauces with one thing firmly in mind - they needed to taste amazing and with no compromise on quality. That philosophy and focus on great food makes us the perfect fit on board Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines' fleet, where holidaymakers want and deserve the best. We are delighted that Stokes will be enjoyed around the world."

Produce on board include St. Peter's Brewery's G-Free gluten-free beer, Adnams' Ghost Ship 4.5% and low alcohol Ghost Ship 0.5% and Stokes Sauces' new 'squeezy' ranges.

