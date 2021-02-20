News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Ipswich Star > News > Business

Double decker bus serving 'dirty food' in Ipswich overwhelmed by lockdown success

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Barnett

Published: 12:56 PM February 20, 2021   
The Burger Wings & Ribs double decker bus outside The Duke of York Pub in Ipswich.

The Burgers, Wings & Ribs double decker bus outside The Duke of York Pub in Ipswich. - Credit: Chris Mapey

Three friends who launched a 'dirty food' business in lockdown in Ipswich, Colchester and Chelmsford plan to open three further sites following its rapid growth. 

Jack Shaw, a website designer, Neil Austin, a gas engineer, and professional boxer Josh Kelly launched the dirty food business, Burgers, Wings & Ribs, in May 2020 after the first national lockdown. 

Although the business did not exist 12 months ago, it has gone on to have great success and has helped feed hundreds of hungry children in Ipswich following Marcus Rashford's 'Feeding Britain's Children' campaign. 

"Dirty food done right" is on the agenda at Burgers Wings & Ribs in Ipswich, says cofounder Jack Shaw.

"Dirty food done right" is on the agenda at Burgers, Wings & Ribs in Ipswich, says cofounder Jack Shaw. - Credit: Burgers, Wings & Ribs

The trio launched their first double decker bus in Colchester in May last year, before opening a site in Ipswich in August, outside The Duke of York Pub in Woodbridge Road. 

They completely transform the double decker buses into commercial kitchens to allow them to run a small roadside burger bar. 

They have most recently opened their third location at The Garrison pub in Chelmsford High Street.

None of the three men have experience in the food industry but found a gap in the market and are now hoping to expand further across the east of England. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Family's tribute to 'loving' Sophie after A14 crash
  2. 2 Canadian restaurant chain Tim Hortons eyeing Ipswich move
  3. 3 Lorry catches fire on busy Ipswich road
  1. 4 Bins left uncollected for four weeks due to parked cars
  2. 5 Autistic man 'humiliated' by shop staff for not wearing a mask
  3. 6 Amazon couriers taking home as little as £2 an hour speed to hit ‘impossible’ targets
  4. 7 'They've let the club down' - Lambert makes vague accusations about exiled duo Jackson and Nolan
  5. 8 'My world caved in' - Suffolk footballer on his Motor Neurone Disease diagnosis
  6. 9 New art trail coming to Ipswich next year
  7. 10 Views wanted on plans to ban traffic from town centre permanently

Originally, the business was only going to be based in Colchester.

However, due to its rapid growth, they are looking at bringing the double decker buses to Bury St Edmunds, Southend and East London by the end of the year. 

Have you tried the food at Burgers, Wings & Ribs in Ipswich?

Have you tried the food at Burgers, Wings & Ribs in Ipswich? - Credit: Burgers, Wings & Ribs

Speaking of its success, Mr Shaw said they bring "restaurant quality food to people at home" and described it as "dirty food done well". 

"Our dirty fries were the fourth most popular menu item on Deliveroo in August," said Mr Shaw, who provided more than 480 meals to school children following Marcus Rashford's national campaign.

During the Eat Out to Help Out scheme, they served 11,000 meals to people in Ipswich.

According to Just Eat, it is the fastest growing takeaway on its platform. 

Mr Shaw said they have captured people's imagination in lockdown, with the rise of people choosing to order-in as restaurants have been forced to close. 

He said: "When I was younger there was really just a Chinese, Indian or fish & chips, but now the food scene has completely changed. 

"We are not food people, but we saw a gap in the market, and we are learning on the job.

"It was originally just going to be the one bus in Colchester, but it has exploded."

For more details about Burgers, Wings & Ribs visit their website or check them out on Instagram.

Ipswich News
Colchester News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The issue of Orwell Bridge closures in high winds was raised by MP Tom Hunt in Parliament. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Orwell Bridge set for weeks of closures ahead of new high winds system

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Police have closed the A14 between Rougham and Beyton due to an incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Woman in her 20s dies after A14 collision

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Aerial shot of land near Old Norwich Road

Mid Suffolk Council

Decision made on 190 homes planned for edge of Ipswich

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Mencap chair Barbara Thorn's three children, Ian, Dorothy and John

Suffolk

Disgust over inappropriate use of ‘do not resuscitate’ orders

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus