Double decker bus serving 'dirty food' in Ipswich overwhelmed by lockdown success
- Credit: Chris Mapey
Three friends who launched a 'dirty food' business in lockdown in Ipswich, Colchester and Chelmsford plan to open three further sites following its rapid growth.
Jack Shaw, a website designer, Neil Austin, a gas engineer, and professional boxer Josh Kelly launched the dirty food business, Burgers, Wings & Ribs, in May 2020 after the first national lockdown.
Although the business did not exist 12 months ago, it has gone on to have great success and has helped feed hundreds of hungry children in Ipswich following Marcus Rashford's 'Feeding Britain's Children' campaign.
The trio launched their first double decker bus in Colchester in May last year, before opening a site in Ipswich in August, outside The Duke of York Pub in Woodbridge Road.
They completely transform the double decker buses into commercial kitchens to allow them to run a small roadside burger bar.
They have most recently opened their third location at The Garrison pub in Chelmsford High Street.
None of the three men have experience in the food industry but found a gap in the market and are now hoping to expand further across the east of England.
Most Read
- 1 Family's tribute to 'loving' Sophie after A14 crash
- 2 Canadian restaurant chain Tim Hortons eyeing Ipswich move
- 3 Lorry catches fire on busy Ipswich road
- 4 Bins left uncollected for four weeks due to parked cars
- 5 Autistic man 'humiliated' by shop staff for not wearing a mask
- 6 Amazon couriers taking home as little as £2 an hour speed to hit ‘impossible’ targets
- 7 'They've let the club down' - Lambert makes vague accusations about exiled duo Jackson and Nolan
- 8 'My world caved in' - Suffolk footballer on his Motor Neurone Disease diagnosis
- 9 New art trail coming to Ipswich next year
- 10 Views wanted on plans to ban traffic from town centre permanently
Originally, the business was only going to be based in Colchester.
However, due to its rapid growth, they are looking at bringing the double decker buses to Bury St Edmunds, Southend and East London by the end of the year.
Speaking of its success, Mr Shaw said they bring "restaurant quality food to people at home" and described it as "dirty food done well".
"Our dirty fries were the fourth most popular menu item on Deliveroo in August," said Mr Shaw, who provided more than 480 meals to school children following Marcus Rashford's national campaign.
During the Eat Out to Help Out scheme, they served 11,000 meals to people in Ipswich.
According to Just Eat, it is the fastest growing takeaway on its platform.
Mr Shaw said they have captured people's imagination in lockdown, with the rise of people choosing to order-in as restaurants have been forced to close.
He said: "When I was younger there was really just a Chinese, Indian or fish & chips, but now the food scene has completely changed.
"We are not food people, but we saw a gap in the market, and we are learning on the job.
"It was originally just going to be the one bus in Colchester, but it has exploded."
For more details about Burgers, Wings & Ribs visit their website or check them out on Instagram.