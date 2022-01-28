'From one family business to another' - Cattermole's changes hands

Pictured, left to right: Shuan Aziz of Aspire Cars, Penn Commercial’s Paul Keen and Philip Cattermole commemorate the sale of Cattermole’s Of Ipswich in December 2021 - Credit: Rachael Jackson, Penn Commercial

After nearly 100 years of trading, Cattermole's of Ipswich has changed hands.

Cattermole's, which was founded in Witnesham in 1927, has been bought by Shuan Aziz of Aspire Cars.

Philip Cattermole, director of Cattermole's, said it was the right time to say goodbye to the family business and pass it onto someone who could continue the good work.

He said: "We still have a very successful business here, but unfortunately we just don't have anyone in the family who can continue to run it.

"We've decided to sell it onto someone who can continue to trade from this popular spot and grow the business into the future. We wish Shuan all the very best of success - from one family business to another.

"We would also like to thank all our customers for their support and trade over the years."

Robert Edward Cattermole, Philip's father, started the business 95 years ago, acquiring second-hand cars and restoring them to sell on.

He set up car businesses in both Victoria and Princes Streets before purchasing the West End Road showroom in 1964.

Pictured, left to right: Philip Cattermole of Cattermole’s Of Ipswich, Penn Commercial’s Paul Keen and Shuan Aziz of Aspire Cars underneath the well-known Cattermole’s showroom canopy on West End Road - Credit: Rachael Jackson, Penn Commercial

Mr Aziz took over the premises in December 2021 and is confident of continuing the success of the Cattermole and Bigmore families.

He said: "I would like to be known for the kind of personal service that Cattermole's are rightly proud of.

"I specialise in high-end prestige cars, and the location of the showroom on one of Ipswich's main access roads means that I have the ideal shopfront to promote my growing business.

“My sincere appreciation also goes to Paul Keen at Penn Commercial for helping me to realise this dream and to help me to purchase this prestigious West End Road showroom."

Cattermole's sister company Car-Glass and Trim Limited, which specialises in fitting sunroofs, windscreens and other vehicle accessories, will continue to trade from the next-door building in West End Road.

Philip Cattermole - along with Ivan Cattermole and Brian Bigmore - will continue as a director.