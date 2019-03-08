E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Newly-opened rare breeds meat butchery in running for rural accolade

PUBLISHED: 10:16 08 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:16 08 August 2019

Oak House Farm's Red Polls Picture: CHARLIE WOOLF

Oak House Farm's Red Polls Picture: CHARLIE WOOLF

Oak House Farm Ltd

A rare breeds farm on the edge of Ipswich is celebrating after scooping an accolade for its newly-opened butchery.

Ben and Georgina Woolf outside Oak House Farm's new on-farm butchery where they can now process their own Red Polls and Old Spots Picture: CHARLIE WOOLFBen and Georgina Woolf outside Oak House Farm's new on-farm butchery where they can now process their own Red Polls and Old Spots Picture: CHARLIE WOOLF

Earlier this year, Oak House Farm at Sproughton - which is run by the Woolf family - launched its own on-farm shop and processing operation to sell meat products from its Red Poll and Shorthorn cattle herds and its Gloucester Old Spot and Large White pigs directly to the public.

Previously it had sold its beef and pork meat on a small scale from the farm, but Ben and Georgina Woolf had a long-held ambition to upscale.

MORE - Sale expected to draw buyers from across UK as heavy horse enthusiast reins in collection

Now it's in the running in the eastern regional heats of the Rural Business Awards, sponsored by Amazon, after being shortlisted in the Rural Diversification category, and hopes to secure a place in the national finals.

You may also want to watch:

The state-of-the-art butchery has enabled the Woolfs to provide a far greater range of products to its growing customer base. The traditional mixed farm makes its own animal feed from crops mainly grown on site, and it aims to provide "the highest quality sustainable and traceable products to local customers at affordable prices".

The business has been in the family since 1984 when Stephen and Madeline Woolf - who previously ran ladies' fashion retailer Stuarts of Ipswich - decided to venture into farming.

The Rural Business Awards 2019/20, now in its fifth year, celebrates businesses across the UK's rural economy, which employ more than 3.4m people in more than 750K businesses in England alone.

Georgina, who manages the butchery operation, said: "It is an honour to be shortlisted for this award so soon after opening the new butchery, and a vindication of the hard work and effort that all our staff put into producing top quality products. I'm looking forward to seeing if we can make it to the national finals."

Awards director and co-founder Anna Price, said they had seen a record number of entries this year as she congratulated Oak House Farm on being shortlisted and wished it luck ahead of the regional finals.

"It's encouraging to see so many rural businesses express a desire to celebrate their successes on a regional and national scale," she said. "We are passionate about creating a nurturing environment where rural businesses can develop, and this starts by showcasing the great work they do."

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Broken glass and litter plague Maple Park weeks after opening

Patrols of Maple Park are being increased after broken glass and litter were seen by locals. Picture: ARCHANT

Aqua Park Suffolk goes into liquidation

Aqua Park Suffolk has now gone into administration Picture: SPOTTYDOG COMMUNICATIONS

Gordon Ramsay pictured in Suffolk on mystery visit

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been in Bury St Edmunds visiting a local business. Picture: PA Photo/Steve Parsons.

Man jailed after being caught with 'indescribably disgusting' indecent images of children

William Chapman, 33, of Little Croft Street, Ipswich, has been jailed for four years Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Suffolk man admits to making more than 700 indecent images of children

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Two giant shops opening at an Ipswich retail park

The first Food Warehouse for Ipswich opened at Euro Retail Park on July 30. Area manager Simon Adcock outside the new store. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

‘He was loved by so many people’ – Tributes pour in for popular BMX rider

Tributes have poured in for Grant Mowles, a popular BMX rider from Ipswich who died suddenly on July 19. Picture: SALLY MAYHEW

Gordon Ramsay pictured in Suffolk on mystery visit

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been in Bury St Edmunds visiting a local business. Picture: PA Photo/Steve Parsons.

Woman shaken after teen throws liquid over her while walking child

A woman walking with her child had liquid thrown over her near Stoke High School in Maidenhall Approach Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man stabbed in Ipswich town centre in ‘targeted attack’

A man in his 30s suffered stab wounds to his legs during a 'targeted attack' at the junction of Foundation Street and Lower Brook Street in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

£40 million of heroin seized at Felixstowe - one of largest seizures in UK

Officers from Border Force and the NCA removed a container from a vessel in Felixstowe in which approximately 398 Kilograms of heroin was concealed within a cover load of towels and bathrobes Picture: NCA

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘I want to progress my career’ - Town icon Dyer leaves role as Blues under 18 coach

Kieron Dyer, left, has decided to leave his role as a coach of the Ipswich Town under 18 side. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Newly-opened rare breeds meat butchery in running for rural accolade

Oak House Farm's Red Polls Picture: CHARLIE WOOLF

Broken glass and litter plague Maple Park weeks after opening

Patrols of Maple Park are being increased after broken glass and litter were seen by locals. Picture: ARCHANT

Man jailed after being caught with ‘indescribably disgusting’ indecent images of children

William Chapman, 33, of Little Croft Street, Ipswich, has been jailed for four years Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Today’s breaking news from across Suffolk and north Essex

Our live blog will be updated throughout the day with the latest news for Suffolk and north Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists