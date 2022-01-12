Tree-planting pledge follows Flooring Superstore's successful opening

Regional manager Simon Forrester on the left with store representatives Kersty Barrett in the centre and Tom Bridgwater - Credit: Photo: Keith Mindham Photography

A flooring retailer is making an environmental pledge to plant a tree for every customer who orders from its Ipswich store after a successful launch.

Flooring Superstore opened in the town last October and said the launch "surpassed expectations" prompting its sustainability pledge to celebrate.

The retailer has said it will plant a tree for every customer who orders from the Crane Business Centre store.

The retailer invested significantly in Ipswich, saying the town had been on its "radar for some time".

The £220,000 investment was the largest made in the opening of a new Flooring Superstore site and four new jobs were created for locals.

And it paid off, with the regional manager describing the opening as one of the most successful of the year, which saw 21 new sites begin trading.

Simon Forrester, Flooring Superstore regional manager, said: "We are really proud of how well the Ipswich store has performed in such a short space of time.

"Our launch weekend was one of the most successful openings this year, which is no small feat given the number of openings we have had.

"It validates our investment in Ipswich, and we would like to say huge thank you to all of retail and trade customers from Ipswich and the surrounding areas for helping to make our opening such a positive event.

"We are also delighted to be able to increase our tree-planting programme as part of our pledge to lower our carbon footprint and help the environment."

The scheme will see one tree planted for every customer order it has received to date - and in the future - and more than five million trees have been planted in the year the programme has been running.

Mr Forrester added: "Very few national retailers have expanded as rapidly as we have over the last 18 months and despite everything the pandemic has thrown at the retail sector, successful store openings like Ipswich demonstrate we were correct in taking this approach."

During 2021, Flooring Superstore also launched stores in Norwich, Lincoln, Basingstoke and Reading, but Ipswich is the first in Suffolk.