Owners 'gutted' as revised plans renew fight for Macs on the Bridge parking

The family has been supported by customers and surrounding businesses - Credit: Macs on the Bridge

Revised proposals for the new crossing and lay-by changes on Wherstead Road have prompted renewed criticism from a popular Ipswich food van.

Suggestions for a signal crossing at the Bourne View housing development could make business at Macs on the Bridge unviable, owners say.

The food van began its battle against the plans at the end of January, but Suffolk County Council said at the beginning of March that it would be unlikely to support the plans in the form they had been initially presented, which would have seen 'no waiting at any time' restrictions on both sides of Wherstead Road.

But revisions have since been made and sent to Samantha McNally and her husband, owners of Macs on the Bridge, as well as the other businesses affected by the changes.

The plans would remove the current waiting zones on both sides of Wherstead Road (left) and put space for four cars further down, close to the garage (right) - Credit: Samantha McNally

The altered plans still see the removal of the current limited waiting bays, but new waiting zones (one of two metres and the other six metres long) have been added further away from the food van, closer to the garage.

The bus stops will be brought closer to Macs, with the signalised crossing placed between them and the waiting places.

In the letter sent to Mrs McNally, Suffolk Highways wrote: "Following feedback we have reviewed the proposals and have made amendments.

"We have retained as much parking/limited waiting as possible.

"For a crossing to operate safely, clear lines of unhindered visibility are required, thus making the need to remove vehicles that can block lines of sight."

These proposals were advertised at the site on April 8 and a 21-day consultation period has begun.

Mrs McNally said she was "gutted" by the suggestions, adding that she and the Macs team would be "fighting this again".

Ipswich MP supported the campaign to keep the lay-bys open, to ensure Macs on the Bridge could stay open - Credit: Tom Hunt

More than 1,000 customers and supporters signed a petition against the plans in February, and MP for Ipswich Tom Hunt visited the van to show his support for promoting and protecting small businesses in Ipswich.

Feedback and comments about the plans should be directed to transport.schemes@suffolk.gov.uk or by post: Highways Growth and Infrastructure, Endeavour House, 8 Russell Road, Ipswich, IP1 2BX.