GAME store in Ipswich closes ahead of move into Sports Direct

Johnny Griffith

Published: 12:08 PM March 4, 2022
The Game store in Tavern Street, Ipswich, is set to move into Sports Direct Store in Carr Street 

GAME's store in Ipswich town centre has been closed ahead of its move into the larger Sports Direct unit.

Signs have been placed in the Tavern Street store after it closed recently.

A sign in the window reads: "Opening in Sports Direct – 27 Carr Street on Monday, March 7."

When the store moves, it will be open seven days a week and will still offer a range of in-house services – including click and reserve and trade in. 

Both GAME and Sports Direct are owned by Mike Ashley's Frasers Group.

The GAME store in Colchester has also been moved into the nearby Sports Direct store in Head Street, while its shop in Norwich city centre closed in the second Covid lockdown in November 2020.

The retailer's store in Bury St Edmunds town centre remains open.

