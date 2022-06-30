News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Business

Suffolk joiners join forces with furniture installers to create nationwide venture

Author Picture Icon

Sarah Chambers

Published: 5:37 PM June 30, 2022
Mike McVey, head of sales at Apex Joinery/First Install

Head of sales and operations at First Install Mike McVey, who will perform the same role at the combined business after the company was snapped up by Ipswich-based Apex Joinery - Credit: Jason Broadhurst Photography

An Ipswich joinery firm has snapped up a furniture installation specialist in Salford for an undisclosed sum.

Apex Joinery is joining forces with First Install to create a nationwide business whose turnover is expected to reach £4.5m in its first year.

The new venture will have a combined workforce of around 50 and will aim be to provide a wide range of bespoke joinery manufacturing, installations, and interior fit out work across the country as it increases its client base.

Owners of £800k turnover Apex and £1.5 turnover First Install expect the combined business to be able to double its turnover by providing the retail, leisure, hospitality, office, commercial and industrial sectors with a turnkey solution to installations as well as bespoke interior fit-outs.

The 13-strong Apex workforce and the 36 staff at First Install will be retained, with plans to increase employee numbers in the coming months.

They will provide a service taking the work from initial concepts and design development through to prototypes and final installation.

Apex Joinery's workshop in Ipswich

Apex Joinery's workshop in Ipswich - Credit: Apex Joinery

Head of sales and operations at First Install Mike McVey - who is part of the new management team - said the new partnership would enable the combined business to grow.

“By joining forces, we have extended our geographical capabilities and established a new multi million pound nationwide operator with the shared aim of becoming the first choice for the design, manufacture and installation of beautiful interior fit outs along with furniture and retail display installation, across a range of different industry sectors," he said.

“In addition to being a mutually beneficial partnership, both combined businesses are committed to further growth and job creation and plan to bring additional complementary businesses on board forming an all-encompassing and experienced group that offers added value and choice for clients and give the client a compelling reason to choose us when selecting an installation, manufacturing and fit out partner.”

Mr McVey will head up sales and operations for the new venture. His past clients have included Makro, Halfords and Manchester City Football Club (Kitbag).


