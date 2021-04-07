'Outstanding' Ipswich florist is finalist at wedding awards

Published: 7:00 PM April 7, 2021

The Wedding Emporium has honoured Kaye Souter Flowers in Ipswich - Credit: Kaye Souter

An Ipswich florist has been recognised as outstanding by a wedding industry awards event.

The Wedding Emporium thinks Kaye Souter Flowers' product features and characteristics are among the best in Suffolk.

Kaye Souter Flowers is also looking to reopen on April 12 - Credit: Kaye Souter Flowers

Mr Souter said she was very "chuffed" and hopes to take full advantage when lockdown eases next week.

She said: "I am starting next week with prearranged appointments here in The Forge Room at the workshop to finalise details with all my lovely couples who have their weddings in the next few months, many of whom have moved their dates at least once and in some cases several times due to the current situation.

An arrangement by the florist - Credit: Kaye Souter Flowers

"I am continuing to deliver gift bouquets and funeral tributes as I have been over the last several months, adhering to all social distancing rules."

Ms Souter's workshop in Ipswich - Credit: Kaye Souter Flowers

You may also want to watch:

Tudor Rose Florist in Bury St Edmunds won the Wedding Emporium's florist award while Bury St Edmunds' Verity Marston, Woodbridge's Lilac Thyme and Newmarket's Tollys Flowers were also recognised as outstanding.