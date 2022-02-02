No more monthly farmers' market as town centre footfall drops

People flocked to Ipswich's first Farmers' Market despite the rain Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN - Credit: Archant

Ipswich's monthly farmers' market on the Cornhill has been stopped after reduced town centre footfall made it unsustainable.

The farmers' market on the Cornhill, which ran on the first Sunday of every month, was launched by Suffolk Market Events in the spring of 2019.

It was hoped that the regular event would attract more people to Ipswich and bring a boost for retailers.

But falling visitor numbers, which were made worse when the pandemic hit, have meant that the monthly market isn't currently viable to continue in Ipswich town centre.

Justine Paul, founder of Suffolk Market Events, said: "We were delighted to launch the farmers' markets on the Cornhill in partnership with Ipswich Vision as we, like many stakeholders, wanted Ipswich to have a vibrant and thriving town centre.

"However, despite a successful start, the long-term effects of reduced town centre footfall, which was further damaged by the pandemic, has meant there are not the visitor numbers to sustain a monthly farmers' market."

The company has announced a line-up of future, less regular, events, with three new artisan markets scheduled for the first Sunday in April, July and December and two vegan markets in mid-May and September.

Ms Paul continued: "We are encouraged by latest developments and tenants in and around the Cornhill and are committed to bringing fresh artisan produce to the town centre again."

As well as artisan produce the markets will also be a showcase for local craft and art, with more than 30 stalls planned for each event.

Dates for 2022:

Ipswich Artisan & Producers Market

Sunday 3rd April

Sunday 3rd July

Sunday 4th December

Ipswich Vegan Market