Published: 12:13 PM March 23, 2021

A family-owned Suffolk company which supplies a range of water and drinks to workplaces has toasted the launch of its business in Ireland.

The family behind Ipswich-based Liquidline has expressed delight as the firm — which employs more than 100 people — overcame Brexit and lockdown challenges to extend its reach across the Irish Sea.

The £15m turnover business was launched in 2003 by Gavin Pooley to supply bottled water to offices in Ipswich and surrounding areas.

Today it is one of the leading suppliers of commercial coffee machines, water dispensers, vending machines and juice dispensers in the UK — but had to adapt quickly as the coronavirus crisis unfolded.

As well as its Ipswich head office in Holywells Court, it has additional teams at offices in London, Manchester, Yeovil and now Dublin.

It said it was looking to sites abroad to further expand the business. It had built a “strong reputation” and “dominance” in the UK market, it added.

“Last year was a difficult year for all businesses, including ours, which relies on having people in commercial premises using our machines,” admitted Mr Pooley.

But he added: “Thanks to our hard-working and innovative team we pivoted our business towards touch-free coffee and water machines, home working packs, e-commerce and even a coffee subscription box.

“Now that the vaccination is being rolled out, we want to get back to doing what we do best, providing high quality drink solutions to businesses throughout the UK and now in Ireland.”

The new Irish team is based in central Dublin, where Liquidline is looking to replicate its successes at its London and Manchester showrooms, inviting potential customers to experience the company’s machines, explore the consumables range, and learn how to craft the perfect cup of coffee.

The company has a depot in Yeovil and its services include barista training.