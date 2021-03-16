Published: 11:16 AM March 16, 2021

Charlemagne dropping off a cargo which enabled ABP's Port of Ipswich to achieve a lockdown milestone - Credit: Stephen Waller

A town port has reached a high water mark after handling two million tonnes of cargo since the beginning of the first lockdown in 2020.

The Port of Ipswich — which is owned by Associated British Ports (ABP) — has remained open throughout the virus pandemic.

Since March 23 last year, it has handled 2 million tonnes of exports and imports including grain and other agricultural commodities, construction materials and timber.

Hopper Dredger Charlemagne discharged around 9,000 tonnes of aggregate at Ipswich’s West Bank Terminal, taking the overall tonnage over the line.

Andrew Harston, ABP Wales and short sea ports director, said: “It is fantastic to see our Port of Ipswich defending its title as the UK’s number one grain export port with this tonnage milestone and we are looking forward to a strong year ahead in terms of cargo volumes.

“I am proud of our ABP colleagues in Ipswich but also across all of ABP’s ports who have kept goods moving and trade flowing despite the global pandemic.”

