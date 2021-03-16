News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Port expecting strong year ahead after ‘fantastic’ cargo volumes feat

Sarah Chambers

Published: 11:16 AM March 16, 2021   
A town port has reached a high water mark after handling two million tonnes of cargo since the beginning of the first lockdown in 2020.

The Port of Ipswich — which is owned by Associated British Ports (ABP) — has remained open throughout the virus pandemic. 

Since March 23 last year, it has handled 2 million tonnes of exports and imports including grain and other agricultural commodities, construction materials and timber. 

Hopper Dredger Charlemagne discharged around 9,000 tonnes of aggregate at Ipswich’s West Bank Terminal, taking the overall tonnage over the line.

Andrew Harston, ABP Wales and short sea ports director, said: “It is fantastic to see our Port of Ipswich defending its title as the UK’s number one grain export port with this tonnage milestone and we are looking forward to a strong year ahead in terms of cargo volumes.

“I am proud of our ABP colleagues in Ipswich but also across all of ABP’s ports who have kept goods moving and trade flowing despite the global pandemic.”
 

