Gainsborough councillor Shayne Pooley and local resident Albert Demaj are hoping to find a site for a new Post Office in the Reynolds Road area. - Credit: Liz Harsant

Residents and local councillors are making a last-minute bid to try to find someone else to open a Post Office in part of the Gainsborough area after it was confirmed it will be leaving Reynolds Road in March.

The Post Office counter in the One Stop Shop in Reynolds Road, Ipswich, is due to close on March 7 and despite a search for another site, nowhere has been identified as a potential new location.

The One Stop Shop is to carry on trading without the PO counter.

Local Conservative councillors Shayne Pooley from the borough and Liz Harsant, from the county, have drawn a blank in trying to find a replacement business or venue to provide the vital service.

Mr Pooley said: “It is a vital service for the elderly in particular getting access to money and postal services. The older generation may not be as switched in to internet banking as younger people. It should be a concern for everyone in the area.”

He said the nearest Post Office would be in Queensway - but that is a 45-minute trip there and back for elderly people who are not able to walk fast.

Mrs Harsant said: “It is going to hit the OAPs most. We have explored other options, like the library and the Co-op, without success. So this is a last minute appeal for somebody else to come forward."

The campaign is also backed to by businessman and local resident Albert Demaj, who said he knew of several elderly residents who would lose out from the closure.

A spokeswoman for the Post Office said they were still hoping to find someone else to take it on. However, running the service does require some investment and commitment - it is estimated to cost a minimum of £60,000 by the time the security and electronic systems have been installed.

She said: “The operator for Reynolds Road Post Office has resigned and the branch is due to close at its current location on 7 March.

"We know how important a Post Office is to a community and the vacancy is advertised on our website. Our field team is also visiting the area to speak to retailers about the opportunity.”



