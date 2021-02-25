Published: 7:00 PM February 25, 2021

The Greyhound has expanded its beer garden over the coronavirus lockdown Picture: Picture: SONYA DUNCAN - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Beer gardens could reopen at pubs in England from April 12 at the earliest, so where in Ipswich can you go to enjoy a drink?

The Government's new "roadmap" out of lockdown means that pubs will be allowed to welcome visitors outside from no earlier than Monday, April 12.

Pubs and restaurants will be able to serve outdoor meals and drinks but will have to wait another month to do the same indoors, as ministers strive to keep the Covid-19 virus under control.

The controversial 10pm curfew will be scrapped, along with the requirement to have a ‘substantial’ meal with a drink, which led to ridiculous questions about the dietary merits of scotch eggs last year.

So where in Ipswich can you meet in a group of six from the predicted date of April 12?

The Greyhound in Ipswich hopes to reopen on April 12, serving food and drink to customers in its beer garden. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The Greyhound

The pub in Henley Road extended its beer garden during lockdown and offers a stunning seating area lit up at night.

All of its outside tables are available to book for groups up to six people; however, the pods will not be available to book until hospitality can open inside, which is set to be May 17.

The Woolpack

Another pub to extend its beer garden during lockdown, the central Ipswich favourite offers seating both in front of and behind the main building.

Preparations are now underway for it to welcome its first guests on April 12.

Drinkers will be able to raise their pints at The Woolpack in Ipswich from April 12. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Isaac's

This popular spot on the waterfront hopes to reopen its beer garden on April 12, if Covid cases continue to decline.

A statement on its website reads: "Following the Government's announcement we're excited and hoping to reopen from Monday April 12.

"However, we won't know this for definite until the Government provides an update on Monday, April 5."

Isaac's is not taking bookings for its outside areas, and the domes are not set to reopen until May as they are classed as being inside.

It will be updating its website in the coming days, so keep your eyes peeled.

The Golden Hind

The pub in Nacton Road said it is "excited" to be reopening on April 12 as long as the Government gives the go ahead.

It said: "We are really looking forward to seeing you all again and cannot wait, but in the meantime, we will be continuing our takeaway food service.

"We have a fantastic line up of events and music lined up for you this year and we cannot wait to get back to some normality."

The Steamboat Tavern

The pub will also be welcoming guests back, Covid depending, on Monday, April 12.

In a post on its Facebook page, it said: "We can’t wait to welcome you back to our sunny beer garden from 12th April.

"We will be taking bookings soon, watch this space!"

Other venues due to open on April 12 include non-essential retail, hairdressers, salons and attractions like zoos.

Gyms will also open, although with no indoor mixing allowed.