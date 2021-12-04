Former BBC DJ to go live with new station

A former BBC radio DJ is launching his own local radio station for Suffolk with a particular focus on a Generation X audience.

James Hazell has had shows on Suffolk Group Radio (SGR), Hereward, Dream 100, Radio Broadband and BBC Radio Suffolk - but never imagined he'd one day be the boss of his own radio station, Gen X Radio Suffolk.

His intention is to revive local radio in the county, with those born between the mid-to-late-60s and early 1980s - dubbed Generation X - being his main target audience.

Mr Hazell said: "For a county that was one of the first to have local commercial radio in 1975, there is now not one single local commercial station broadcasting.

"This county is a wonderful place and its listeners, businesses and charities deserve better and that's why we are bringing local radio back to Suffolk.

"We start with virtually nothing - just a dream - but with our growing body of local support and love and encouragement from my many followers, I and my small team are going to do all we can to make this a success for Suffolk.

"It will be a collaboration, a meeting of minds and a sharing of skills, and I am keen to hear from anyone that wishes to join us on our journey.

"The new station will entertain, inform, have fun, and support our county, and bring listeners music from the last 60 years."

Gen X Radio Suffolk is set to launch in January 2022, beginning test transmissions online early in the new year, and will be based out of Ipswich.