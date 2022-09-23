Military equipment and tackle shop move into former post office

Owners of Bex Bait & Tackle and The Military Unit Stuart Mill (pictured) and Becky Eaks are pleased to be moving into their new premises in the Upper Mall of Sailmakers. - Credit: Becky Eaks

Familiar faces can be found in the Upper Mall of Ipswich Sailmakers this month, as two shops have found a new home at the site of the former post office.

Becky Eaks and Stuart Mill are the owners of The Military Unit, a camping and military equipment shop, and BEX Bait & Tackle fishing supplies.

The stores were kept apart in different units in the Sailmakers shopping centre on Tavern Street until they came together in May.

Since September, the two shops have been settling into larger premises together on the first floor of Sailmakers.

Co-owner Becky said she is excited to welcome back customers both old and new.

"The new unit has enabled us to display all our ranges in a more coherent way, with plenty of space for wheelchair users and pushchairs,” she said.

“Now, they can browse around at their own leisure.”

She explained that the two shops are both part of the same business.

“We started off with the bait and tackle shop, but found then a lot of people were coming in asking for camo gear.

“We realised that there was a demand for it in the town, and so we decided to open The Military Unit.”

The Military Unit has now started to expand its range of Kombat UK gear, formerly of Norwich Road, and is also beginning to introduce clothing and a range of gifts from Jack Pyke.

It is also now fully licenced by the UK Airsoft Retailers Association to sell airsoft guns to customers with UKARA licences, by appointment with one of The Military Unit’s gun specialists.

An airsoft gun is a replica toy gun used in airsoft sports.

Becky said that she and Stuart also have plans for a five-metre Airsoft range, which could be booked by members of the public and for corporate meetings.

Meanwhile BEX Bait and Tackle has been expanding its predator and sea section range.

Becky said she and Stuart are delighted with their new premises.

“There have been some great improvements at Sailmakers. Stores have been revamped, ready for new businesses,” she said.

“We’ve already had a lot of customers in, old and new. Some of them were worried we had closed down – but actually, we’d just moved upstairs!”