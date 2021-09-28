Video
'Great fun' – Ipswich shipbuilder walks red carpet for new James Bond film
- Credit: Danjaq, LLC/Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc/ Sarah Lucy Brown/ Keeran Lee Leonard
Dressed to kill, an Ipswich shipbuilder will walk the red carpet for the new 007 film No Time to Die.
Spirit Yachts' team will be among the guests at the Royal Albert Hall for the world premiere of the hotly anticipated new James Bond film on Tuesday, September 28.
Sean McMillan, chief executive and head of design at Spirit Yachts, said it is "great fun" dressing up in black-tie along with his wife and two members of his team.
Mr McMillan added before attending the opening: "We will be looking very elegant and will hold our own for East Anglia."
This is not the first time the Waterfront-based firm's yacht has featured in a Bond film with the Spirit 54 taking centre stage in the 2006 blockbuster Casino Royale.
Its Spirit 46 vessel, used in the latest Bond spy thiller No Time to Die, is seen in a scene with Daniel Craig, who is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica.
Mr McMillan would not give away too many details about the film but confirmed the ship was not blown up and has been safely returned to its owners.
He said last year after a phone call from James Bond's production team for the first film with Daniel Craig, there has been a lot more interest in his firm.
He explained: "That was just a telephone call. They asked 'can we borrow one of your boats?'. And we said, 'yes of course you can, as long as you promise not to blow it up'.
"It just so happened that we had a boat to hand and everything fell into place perfectly."
He added the movie has not translated into more sales as you have to "pretty determined" to own one of their yachts.
James Bond was not the only one interested in the firm with ITV This Morning filming in Ipswich on the Waterfront on Monday evening in anticipation of the film's release.
Mr McMillan said that was equally "great fun", adding: "I have to say the overriding impression was just lovely, lots of laughs and humour on the day."
No Time To Die will be released in UK cinemas on Thursday, September 30.