More Seedz products planned for the New Year

Ipswich School Divitae managing director Bertie Titley, left, and the team, with some of the Seedz chilli growing kits. PictureL CLAIRE BROOKS Archant

A group of students from Ipswich School are taking part in the Young Enterprise Suffolk company programme - and hope their product, a grow-your-own chilli plant kit - wil be hot stuff at Christmas.

The programme challenges students to open their own business, create a product or service and take it to market.

The teenagers have formed Ipswich School Divitae, with a staff of seven, and say the plant kit is the ideal gift for hard-to-buy family members.

Managing director Bertie Titley said: “We are so excited to bring our product to the market. We can’t wait to see it hit the shelves around Suffolk. In these modern times we are also selling Seedz online.”

The product, that is made up of either recycled or recyclable materials is sure to be a winner with the environmentally aware this year and 10% of profits will be donated to ‘Save El Choco’ a rainforest preservation charity.

The most profitable team of the Programme will be announced in the Spring and then go onto the National finals.

“This is my second year as business mentor for Ipswich School. During my first year I supported Thirst Burst, this year Ipswich School Divitae. These young people surprise me every week with their enthusiasm and drive – I feel lucky to be part of the programme,” said Claire Brooks, director of Claire Brooks Consultancy.

Bertie and the Seedz team are already considering increasing their product line in the New Year.

To buy a chilli kit visit the website: www.seedzbydivitae.com.