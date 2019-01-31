Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

Have your say on jobs, pay and housing as the Bank of England’s Citizens’ Panel comes to Ipswich

31 January, 2019 - 19:50
Phil Eckersley, the Bank of Englands agent for the south east and East Anglia, will chair the event in Ipswich Picture: DAVID GARRAD

Phil Eckersley, the Bank of Englands agent for the south east and East Anglia, will chair the event in Ipswich Picture: DAVID GARRAD

Archant

What do you think about jobs, pay, housing and cost of living in the county? You have a chance to share your views with senior policy makers at the Bank of England in March – as Ipswich hosts the Citizens’ Panel for the South East and East Anglia.

The event follows a report from the Royal Society of Arts, Manufacturing and Commerce, which called for the Bank to create new regional panels to better understand the economy around the country.

The Bank’s chief economist Andy Haldane urges people across Suffolk and Essex to get involved.

“Our Citizens’ Panels are a crucial new initiative for the Bank of England, allowing us to listen directly to communities and citizens right across the UK about the economic issues that affect them.

“Hearing first-hand about what matters to people will allow us to make better decisions for the good of everyone in the UK.

“We’re really looking forward to hearing about the things that affect people’s lives, from housing and pay to the cost of living and the financial services they use.”

The first meeting of the panel is set to take place in Ipswich from 6pm to 9pm on Monday, March 11.

Anyone over 18 can apply to attend and the Bank hopes to attract people from a wide variety of backgrounds.

Elisabeth Stheeman, a member of the Bank’s Financial Policy Committee, will be at the event listen to what panel members and the public have to say on the big economic issues of the day.

Phil Eckersley, the Bank of England’s agent for the south east and East Anglia, who will also chair the event, said: “I am delighted that we are holding the first meeting of our new Citizens’ Panel for the South East and East Anglia in Ipswich.

“We are looking to attract a wide range of people to join the panel so that we can hear from as many diverse voices as possible.

“You certainly don’t need to be an expert on the economy to come along – the economy affects us all in different ways and it’s those various perspectives we want to hear.”

If you would like to apply to join the Bank of England Citizens’ Panel see here.

Alternatively, call the Bank’s Agency for the South East and East Anglia on 0203 461 3954.

The closing date for applications is February 17.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Video Ipswich council will immediately carry out any Cornhill safety work recommended by expert after death of John Stow

Flowers mark where the accident happened on the Cornhill. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Heavy snow forecast overnight for Suffolk

Christchurch Park had a light dusting of snow Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mystery as hundreds of dead crabs wash up near the Orwell Bridge

Hundreds of dead crabs washed up on the shore near the Orwell Bridge Picture: JASON ALEXANDER

Car collides with pedestrian crossing close to Ipswich town centre

The scene of the crash in Hadleigh Road, Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Ed Sheeran announces Ipswich support act

The Darkness will be joining Ed Sheeran in Chantry Park Ipswich this August. Picture: IAN BURT

Monsoon has reversed its position and now says it is not closing its Ipswich store

Monsoon in Ipswich

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Pret is no longer opening a shop in Ipswich

The Pret a Manger colours were added to the Grimwade's building in November Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Schoolgirl, 11, approached by ‘man in silver taxi’

Fentons Way in Kesgrave, where a schoolgirl reported being approached by a man in a silver car claiming to be a taxi Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Mapped: Where children have been approached by silver car driver

Police are investigating five reports of children being approached Picture: ARCHANT

Snow warning issued for tonight

Forecasters predict 5cm of snow in Suffolk overnight. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Broken down lorry led to A14 four-mile traffic jam

The A14 is heavily congested westbound past Sproughton, Ipswich, Claydon and Great Blakenham Picture: JENNY TURNER

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Mystery as hundreds of dead crabs wash up near the Orwell Bridge

Hundreds of dead crabs washed up on the shore near the Orwell Bridge Picture: JASON ALEXANDER

Heavy snow forecast overnight for Suffolk

Christchurch Park had a light dusting of snow Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Good week for Theresa May - but it’s the big Brexit deal which will make or break her premiership

Prime Minister Theresa May speaking about the Government's Brexit deal, in the House of Commons, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday January 29, 2019. See PA story POLITICS Brexit. Photo credit should read: PA Wire

Have your say on jobs, pay and housing as the Bank of England’s Citizens’ Panel comes to Ipswich

Phil Eckersley, the Bank of Englands agent for the south east and East Anglia, will chair the event in Ipswich Picture: DAVID GARRAD

Monsoon has reversed its position and now says it is not closing its Ipswich store

Monsoon in Ipswich
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists