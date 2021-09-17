Waterfront restaurant with 145 wines crowned best in Ipswich

Published: 7:00 PM September 17, 2021

Julien Jourdain, who owns Bistro on the Quay - which has been named Ipswich's best restaurant - Credit: Charlotte Bond

When Frenchman Julien Jourdain took over Bistro on the Quay two years ago, he vowed to 'jazz it up' - and he has been true to his word.

Bistro on the Quay, on Ipswich Waterfront, offers a selection of 145 wines and has stunning views of Ipswich's marina.

And it has been voted as your best readers in our Hospitality Heroes poll.

To mark National Hospitality Day on Saturday, this newspaper asked readers to nominate their favourite pub, restaurant and cafe and then we compiled a shortlist and put them to the vote.

National Hospitality Day, a UK-wide initiative, has been organised by Hospitality Action, the Drinks Trust, Springboard and Licensed Trade Charity to support the industry after a Covid-hit 18 months.

Bistro on the Quay serves more than 100 different wines - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Results from the Ipswich Star poll have seen Bistro on the Quay, in Wherry Quay, take the crown for the best restaurant.

Mr Jourdain, who also runs Mariners on a restored boat docked permanently on the Waterfront, was delighted with the news.

He took over the restaurant less than two years ago and said he has tried to "jazz up" the eatery, giving it a new identity.

The restaurant offers views of the boats docked at the marina - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The owner said he was "baffled and surprised" to hear his and his team's efforts had been recognised by the Ipswich community.

Mr Jourdain said: "We have a very young and dynamic kitchen and front of house team. We are trying to be different and be a bit quirky. Our young head chef, Khaled, is very eager to put this place on the Ipswich food scene.

"What we try to do is give a big experience to our customers. We have 145 different bottles of wine upstairs and we can pair drinks with foods that they go with.

"I took over Bistro on the Quay in December 2019 so it's not been very long. We've tried to jazz up the restaurant and it's totally different.

Mr Jourdain also owns Mariners, which is set on a boat docked on Ipswich Waterfront - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"Bistro has been here since 2001 or 2002 but we are doing something that is completely different to what the previous owners did.

"Our customers are recognising that we are trying to do some very good food.

"I want to say a huge thank you to everyone that voted for us. I'm baffled and surprised, to be honest. It means so much."