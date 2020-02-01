Video

First look inside £475k Winerack penthouse - plus a stunning timelapse showing the view

View from the penthouse suite on the 18th floor of the new Winerack apartments at Ipswich waterfront. Picture: DANIEL FISHER DANIEL FISHER

An incredible timelapse video shows stunning views of Ipswich from the most expensive penthouse suite at the £26m Winerack development.

The three-bedroom penthouse suite at the Winerackis on the market for �475,000. Picture: WHAT ASSOCIATES The three-bedroom penthouse suite at the Winerackis on the market for �475,000. Picture: WHAT ASSOCIATES

These are the first images and video footage from the £475,000 three-bedroom penthouse suite at the recently completed Winerack building at Ipswich waterfront - after more than two years of building work.

The three-bedroom property is the most expensive penthouse available at the complex, with prices of penthouses ranging from £307,500 to £475,000.

This apartment boasts three bedrooms and three bathrooms, a balcony, and stunning south east views over the marina.

The timelapse video was shot from the penthouse suite on the 18th floor over the space of 24 hours - capturing breathtaking shots of Ipswich during the day and into the night.

The open plan living space of the three-bedroom penthouse apartment at the new Winerack development. Picture: WHAT ASSOCIATES The open plan living space of the three-bedroom penthouse apartment at the new Winerack development. Picture: WHAT ASSOCIATES

The penthouse is one of 150 apartments in the four blocks at the famous Winerack building, which some thought would never see completion.

The Winerack project was revived by local property developer John Howard in early 2018, after the skeleton of the scheme stood empty for a decade following the financial and banking crisis of 2008.

It remained a symbol of the financial crisis for such a long time.

However, Mr Howard and his Ipswich Wharf Developments team stepped in and put together a rescue package - and now it is complete and has transformed the waterfront space.

The Winerack penthouse suites offer a modern living space, with open plan features. Picture: WHAT ASSOCIATES The Winerack penthouse suites offer a modern living space, with open plan features. Picture: WHAT ASSOCIATES

For more information about the Winerack apartments see here.














































































