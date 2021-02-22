News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Ipswich Star > News > Business

More John Lewis stores reportedly set to close - will Ipswich survive?

Author Picture Icon

Angus Williams

Published: 12:01 PM February 22, 2021    Updated: 12:32 PM February 22, 2021
The Futura Park branch of John Lewis in Ipswich

The Futura Park branch of John Lewis in Ipswich - Credit: SARAH LUCYBROWN

John Lewis is reportedly looking to close several of its remaining department stores as the pandemic continues to drive shoppers online.

Up to eight of the department store chain's 42 stores could be closing, but the final number of closures will be subject to negotiations with landlords according to the Sunday Times.

The newspaper reported that the closures would fall more heavily on older and larger stores — perhaps hinting the Ipswich store, which opened in 2012, would be saved.

A spokeswoman for the chain declined to comment on the original Sunday Times story, or if Ipswich was one of the stores at risk of closure.

This latest round of closures come after the firm which owns John Lewis and Waitrose announced a proposal to cut up to 1,500 roles.

The proposal will affect staff at its head office sites in Victoria, central London, and Bracknell, Berkshire.

The move is intended to help the business save around £50 million as part of wider plans to reduce its total costs by £300 million.

Most Read

  1. 1 Three Ipswich GP surgeries set to merge into practice with 30,000 patients
  2. 2 Convicted killer of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens posts to social media from prison
  3. 3 Ipswich entrepreneur launches new delivery service for home cooks
  1. 4 Brothers transform old wooden pallets into stunning parquet flooring
  2. 5 Christmas Day heart palpitations spur takeaway fan onto weight loss journey
  3. 6 Teenager due to appear in court today over Kesgrave shooting
  4. 7 MP slams 'selfish' lorry drivers for causing Orwell Bridge closures
  5. 8 Ipswich tried a radical new approach to cut homelessness. Did it work?
  6. 9 North Stander: Is it possible that Evans hasn't sacked Lambert because he's selling the club?
  7. 10 Double decker bus serving 'dirty food' in Ipswich overwhelmed by lockdown success

The head office cuts come on top of plans to shut eight John Lewis stores with the loss of 1,300 jobs and the closure of four Waitrose stores in a move affecting 124 staff.

In January, a spokeswoman said of the proposed cuts: "These difficult but necessary changes will help us to create a simpler, pacier head office that enables us to deliver our five-year Partnership Plan."

The spokeswoman added that the company will seek to redeploy workers affected by the cuts and will provide redundancy support and funding for retraining for staff whom they are unable to find new roles.

Ipswich News
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sophie Riley died on the A14 earlier this week 

Family's tribute to 'loving' Sophie after A14 crash

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
The Pizza Hut restaurant in Anglia Retail Park, where Tim Hortons look to open a restaurant

Canadian restaurant chain Tim Hortons eyeing Ipswich move

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich has now recorded the highest infection rate in Suffolk 

Coronavirus

Mapped: 9 areas where coronavirus rates remain above national average

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich lorry fire

Lorry catches fire on busy Ipswich road

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus