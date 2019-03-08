E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion
A decade on - how Isaacs became one of Ipswich's most popular venues

PUBLISHED: 19:10 23 October 2019

Isaacs on the Quay, the Ipswich Waterfront venue, is celebrating 13 years. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Archant

When businessman Aidan Coughlan bought the Isaacs buildings at Wherry Quay in Ipswich, few could have imagined what it would become.

Isaacs on the Quay, the Ipswich Waterfront venue, is celebrating 13 years. Amy Coughlan at the front of the entertainments complex. Picture: ELLA WILKINSONIsaacs on the Quay, the Ipswich Waterfront venue, is celebrating 13 years. Amy Coughlan at the front of the entertainments complex. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

But now, 13 years after opening with a single bar in a historic Tudor complex of buildings and warehouses, the venue is celebrating 13 years of steady growth - creating 80 new jobs and becoming one of Ipswich Waterfront's greatest success stories.

The site has become popular for eating, drinking and having fun, as well as a place to watch live music and sport.

There are 14 different rooms and other public spaces, including courtyards, making it a year-round attraction for visitors to the waterfront.

It even includes a bed and breakfast, Merchant House, popular with wedding parties.

Isaacs on the Quay, the Ipswich Waterfront venue, is celebrating 13 years. Picture: ELLA WILKINSONIsaacs on the Quay, the Ipswich Waterfront venue, is celebrating 13 years. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

However Mr Coughlan is modest about his success.

His daughter Amy Coughlan, 26, now a director, said: "He has continued to invest in the development of the business over the years.

"It has created a lot of jobs, around 80 full and part-time jobs."

She has grown up as Isaacs has developed and said: "It is amazing to see what it has become really.

Star Grant Aidan Coughlan, Owner of the Isaac Lord Quarter in Ipswich Pic Lucy Taylor Star Grant Aidan Coughlan, Owner of the Isaac Lord Quarter in Ipswich Pic Lucy Taylor

"When you look back how it was, there was literally nothing here. Now there is so much.

"We have five or six bars and a mobile bar now.

"It is a very busy complex all year round. We have had 52 weddings this year. There is also something going on here.

"We had Oktoberfest for the first time this year, and a film night in May with Bohemian Rhapsody and we will have more of them.

Official opening of the Briarbank Brewery near Isaacs in Ipswich in 2013. . L-R Aidan Coughlan, Ipswich Mayor Hamil Clarke, Ben Gummer MPOfficial opening of the Briarbank Brewery near Isaacs in Ipswich in 2013. . L-R Aidan Coughlan, Ipswich Mayor Hamil Clarke, Ben Gummer MP

"We want to have more destination events like Oktoberfest. Hopefully people will enjoy them and want to come again.

"We are always looking for new ideas. Isaacs is an exciting place to work. We are really close-knit, we are one big happy family now.

"Evolution is definitely one of the cornerstones to success at Isaacs on the Quay and we will continue to innovate to bring our customers the best in destination pubs in the area."

