Isaacs to trial outside table bookings after quayside drinkers cause chaos

Published: 1:15 PM April 22, 2021 Updated: 1:57 PM April 22, 2021

Isaacs has announced it will be trialling a table booking service for its outside space following problems with punters congregating outside the bar on the first Saturday pubs reopened.

The popular bar is now taking bookings on a trial basis for Saturday, April 24, with a morning/afternoon session and an evening session for those aged over 21.

People will be able to book a slot of up to four hours at the restaurant by visiting the Isaacs on the Quay website, with the evening session kicking off at 6.30pm.

The venue will be closed between 5pm and 6.30pm to allow for deep Covid cleaning to take place between the sessions.

Police patrolled the waterfront on Saturday afternoon. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

An Isaacs spokesman said: "We do not want any people congregating outside the venue, and having talked to other stakeholders such as the police, we feel this is the responsible thing to do.

You may also want to watch:

"The closure between 5pm and 6.30pm also gives us the chance to do a full Covid clean, and gives staff and the kitchen time to catch up.

"We are appealing with people to bear with us, as it's our first time doing this. But lots of people have asked for us to do this."

Isaacs has decided to bring in the table booking system after they called in police to help manage the situation opposite their bar on the first weekend of eased restrictions.

The bar made the decision to close at 9.15pm last Saturday, after people purchased drinks elsewhere and were drinking on the quayside opposite their entrance.

People flocked to bars in Ipswich such as Isaacs to make the most of the first weekend of restrictions easing. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Superintendent Simon Mills praised the actions of Isaacs staff in dealing with those outside.

"They’ve done a really good job of trying to manage it,” he said.

A non-refundable booking fee will be in place for outside bookings, with a charge for those who fail to attend.

The Isaacs spokesman said this is to ensure people who book tables have every intention of attending.

For more details visit the Isaacs website or Facebook page.